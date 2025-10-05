A donor and personal adviser to Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has defected to Reform, according to reports.

Mark Gallagher, who gave Badenoch £2,000 for her leadership campaign last October, left the Tories around two months ago, and is now reportedly backing Nigel Farage's party.

It is understood that one reason for the defection was the way Badenoch did not respond to repeat attempts to help from Mr Gallagher, and was ignoring him.

The Conservatives have hit back, with a Conservative source downplaying Mr Gallagher's credentials as a true Tory, saying he "flitted between parties".

The source was unable to deny that Mr Gallagher continued to advise Badenoch when she became leader.

An aide to Badenoch has also criticised the move, saying it would be "churlish to get upset about timely responses".

Mark Gallagher's defection is notable, with Mr Gallagher previously being regular contact with the leader of the opposition's office (LOTO).

Speaking to Sky News, who first broke the story, a Reform UK source said: "Nigel and Mark have been friends for a long time.

"We understand he is very disenchanted with the Conservative Party."

It's now believed that Mr Gallagher is working with Nigel Farage.

Mr Gallagher's move is the latest in a string of notable Tory defections in the past 18 months, including current MPs Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger, as well as 18 former Tory MPs.

The announcement comes on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference, where Ms Badenoch is expected to make her first of two conference speeches just before 3pm.