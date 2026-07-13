It comes amid a brewing row surrounding the Reform UK leader, who has been accused of weaponising Widdecombe's death for political ends

Asked what he made of Nigel Farge's response to Miss Widdecombe's death, Sir Iain accused the Reform leader of "speculating without real understanding". Picture: Getty/LBC

By Issy Clarke

Ann Widdecombe's death is "not an Agatha Christie novel," Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith told LBC this morning, as he blasted Nigel Farage for speculating around her death and claiming her killing was "premeditated".

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A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire on Saturday evening. Asked what he made of Nigel Farge's response to Miss Widdecombe's death, Sir Iain accused the Reform leader of "speculating without real understanding". "What I would suggest to him and to everybody else is to go with the police view on this, which is not to jump to conclusions about it. Because if you look carefully, the first time they arrested somebody, everybody began to jump to conclusions about that, and then only to discover in fact they released him and he wasn't, he wasn't a guilty individual." On Saturday, during a visit to Miss Widdecombe's Dartmoor village, the Reform UK leader said Miss Widdecombe's murder was definitely not a burglary and described it as "premeditated", defying police calls for an end to public speculation.

The Reform UK leader said "from what I can make out, this was premeditated murder.". Picture: Picture: LBC

"The car went on to the drive at approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday,” Farage said. “If you were a burglar, would you literally drive your car on to someone’s drive? You wouldn’t. From what I can see of it, from what I can make out, this was premeditated murder.” Police told reporters on Sunday that there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident nor politically motivated, and reiterated their plea for people not to speculate on social media, adding it was "unhelpful" and "distressing" for Widdecombe's relatives. It comes as CCTV footage seen by The Telegraph appears to show a man leaving an address linked to the suspect at around 7am on Wednesday – the day Miss Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked.

Ms Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries. Picture: Alamy

The man is said to have been seen putting “some kind of wooden stick” into the passenger side of a red car before driving off. Tory MP Harvey Proctor, who was a close friend of Widdecombe, described Farage's comments as “deeply disappointing” and accused the Reform leader of "exploiting" her death. “Ann Widdecombe was far too dear to her family, friends and former colleagues for her murder to be exploited as political propaganda,” he said. "The problem is when you speculate without real understanding, what happens is it whips up people into an idea, and then everybody starts making it difficult for the police," Sir Iain told Tom Swarbrick.

LONDON, United Kingdom, 28 January 2026. Sir Iain. Picture: Alamy