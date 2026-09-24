A senior Tory MP has accused China of encouraging Argentina to stake another claim on the Falkland Islands.

The shadow foreign secretary said Beijing was providing financial support for Argentinian President Javier Milei, who has renewed his threats to go after the British overseas territory.

Tom Tugendhat also suggested that China was behind the sovereignty claim made by its ally Mauritius over the Chagos Islands.

Speaking at the London Defence Conference, the former Security Minister said: "Follow the money, and you'll find Beijing behind both and Argentina and Mauritius's claims."

He said that despite "President Milei's promise never to trade with communists, he renewed an $18 billion lifeline from China which still underwrites a large share of Argentina's reserves."

Read more: Britain is in decline and Argentina 'will prevail' and reclaim Falklands, says Milei in national address

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