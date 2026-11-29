Tory MP accuses 'disrespectful' civil servants of being behind asylum plans at RAF base
This comes as other villages have voted to 'leave the UK' over asylum bases being built in their surrounding areas
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A Conservative MP has accused Civil Servants of bringing forward plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base near York.
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In the summer, the government announced it was considering proposals to transfer around 1,200 migrants to Linton on Ouse, a North Yorkshire village of just over 500 residents.
Original plans to put asylum seekers at the site were put forward in 2022 by then Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel, before they were shelved later that year.
Linton on Ouse lies within the constituency of Sir Alec Shelbrooke, the Tory MP for Wetherby and Easingwold. He told LBC: “I believe this is down to the civil servants. I recently met with a senior civil servant on this issue and it was one of the most disrespectful meetings I think I’ve ever been involved in.
“He was practically laughing at me. I think you get a new government in, you get new ministers and the Civil Service dust off their old plans and say, ‘Minister let’s try this one, this would be good’, failing to tell the Minister all the details around it."
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Asylum and Border Security Minister Anna Turkey recently told LBC that Linton on Ouse “is one of three sites we’re potentially looking at but no decision has been made yet.
“We’ll continue to listen to the community,” she added. “We’ll look at all the infrastructure and it will go through the due process.”
Sir Alec said that the issue is nothing has changed since the site was deemed unsuitable by a government he was part of four years ago.
“It failed on electricity, sewage removal, fresh water supply. That situation is now worse than it was four years. The very reasons it was rejected on those technical terms if anything are even greater reasons to reject it now.
“The uncertainty is having an impact. Our primary school and nursery has seen its applications halve overnight. We’ve seen people in negative equity because people don't want to buy a house there at the moment."
Since the plans resurfaced, it’s faced fierce opposition from residents, with signs around the village saying, “Still Wrong Plan Wrong Place."
It’s also been met with opposition from both the Conservative led North Yorkshire Council and the Labour Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith, who has said the plans are “not in the best interests of local people.”
Recently, the villages of Piddington in Oxfordshire and Barnham in Suffolk held symbolic independence referendums against plans to hold asylum seekers at nearby military sites.
Two other former military sites are currently being used as asylum processing centres; Crowborough in East Sussex and Wethersfield in Essex.
Anna Turley explained to LBC, “We already have two military sites in operation and they’re much safer than sites like hotels. We’ve not seen any spike in crime in those areas and they are well controlled and managed.”
Linton on Ouse is a rural village, there is very limited public transport and even the local shop has had to close down.
There are also concerns at the fact the local primary school is just a stone’s throw from the entrance to the former RAF base.
The Minister is yet to visit the village, with residents and Sir Alec urging her to see for herself how unsuitable they deem it to be.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We do not recognise this description of the meeting. Senior Civil Servants who meet with MPs maintain the utmost professionalism, and all Ministers are thoroughly briefed on asylum accommodation policy regardless of their length of service.
"We are working to fairly house asylum seekers across the country and will close every asylum hotel by the end of this Parliament – with our action already saving taxpayers £1 billion since the general election.”