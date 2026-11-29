This comes as other villages have voted to 'leave the UK' over asylum bases being built in their surrounding areas

Sir Alec Shelbrooke, the Tory MP for Wetherby and Easingwold, has opposed plans for an asylum base close to Linton on Ouse. Picture: Alex Taylor-Brown

By Alex Taylor-Brown

A Conservative MP has accused Civil Servants of bringing forward plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base near York.

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In the summer, the government announced it was considering proposals to transfer around 1,200 migrants to Linton on Ouse, a North Yorkshire village of just over 500 residents. Original plans to put asylum seekers at the site were put forward in 2022 by then Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel, before they were shelved later that year. Linton on Ouse lies within the constituency of Sir Alec Shelbrooke, the Tory MP for Wetherby and Easingwold. He told LBC: “I believe this is down to the civil servants. I recently met with a senior civil servant on this issue and it was one of the most disrespectful meetings I think I’ve ever been involved in. “He was practically laughing at me. I think you get a new government in, you get new ministers and the Civil Service dust off their old plans and say, ‘Minister let’s try this one, this would be good’, failing to tell the Minister all the details around it." Read more: Second village votes to leave UK in symbolic referendum over asylum plans Read more: Burnham wants to end rough sleeping by Christmas. His own asylum plans could stop him

Plans for an asylum base close to Linton on Ouse have been met with opposition. Picture: Alex Taylor-Brown

Asylum and Border Security Minister Anna Turkey recently told LBC that Linton on Ouse “is one of three sites we’re potentially looking at but no decision has been made yet. “We’ll continue to listen to the community,” she added. “We’ll look at all the infrastructure and it will go through the due process.” Sir Alec said that the issue is nothing has changed since the site was deemed unsuitable by a government he was part of four years ago. “It failed on electricity, sewage removal, fresh water supply. That situation is now worse than it was four years. The very reasons it was rejected on those technical terms if anything are even greater reasons to reject it now. “The uncertainty is having an impact. Our primary school and nursery has seen its applications halve overnight. We’ve seen people in negative equity because people don't want to buy a house there at the moment."

The asylum base would be at a former RAF base near York. Picture: Alex Taylor-Brown