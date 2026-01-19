The Conservative Party's membership has begun to pick back up after a sharp decline over the summer, a Tory MP has exclusively told LBC.

Figures from July revealed the Conservatives had 8,000 fewer members than they did when Mrs Badenoch won the party leadership in November 2024.

But according to Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset & Chair, people are now “rejoining and joining for the first time”.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “A lot of people are rejoining and joining for the first time.

“I think they like what Kemi is doing in terms of 'fessing up to our mistakes and errors over recent years and are optimistic about the future and I think they're getting quite excited about that.”

At the time of the leadership election, the Conservative Party had 131,000 members.

But this fell to 123,000 as of July 2025, sparking concerns the Tories would struggle to fend off the growing threat of Reform.

