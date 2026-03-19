Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant has called on Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to sack shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy

By Jacob Paul

A Conservative Party shadow cabinet member should be sacked for describing a video of Muslims praying in Trafalgar Square as an "act of domination and division", a Labour minister has told LBC.

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Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant has called on Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to sack Nick Timothy as he slammed the shadow justice secretary's comments about an open prayer Iftar event held in Trafalgar Square as "flat-out prejudice". Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Chirs said the Tory's remarks were "profoundly wrong" as he called on the shadow minister to apologise. "He should be sacked by Kemi Badenoch. I was absolutely shocked," he told Nick. Mr Timothy had reshared a video of Muslims, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, praying in Trafalgar Square. Read more: Keir Starmer demands shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy's sacking over Muslims 'act of domination’ comments Read more: UK government announces first 'anti-Muslim hostility' definition

I will not be silenced.



Labour are only demonstrating that they cannot see right from wrong.



They will not stand up for our way of life.



But we will. https://t.co/0QXOb2B7IR — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 19, 2026

In a post on X, the shadow minister wrote: "Too many are too polite to say this. But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination. "The adhan - which declares there is no god but allah and Muhammad is his messenger - is, when called in a public place, a declaration of domination. Perform these rituals in mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions." He later added: "I am not suggesting everybody at Trafalgar Square last night is an Islamist. But the domination of public places is straight from the Islamist playbook. Trafalgar Square belongs to all of us. "It is a national memorial to our independence and our salvation. Last night was not like a televised football match or a St Patrick’s Day celebration. It was an act of domination and therefore division. It shouldn’t happen again." Reacting to Mr Timothy's "act of domination" phrase, Sir Chris said he "doesn't get that at all". "That seems to me flat out prejudice," he told Nick. Sir Chris also hit out at Mr Timothy's "Islamist playbook" comment, calling it "profoundly wrong". "He should apologise and he should be sacked," Sir Chris said.

I will not be silenced.



Labour are only demonstrating that they cannot see right from wrong.



They will not stand up for our way of life.



But we will. https://t.co/0QXOb2B7IR — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 19, 2026

But Mr Timothy has since doubled down on his remarks and has refused to apologise. He wrote on X in a follow up post: "I will not be silenced. "Labour are only demonstrating that they cannot see right from wrong. "They will not stand up for our way of life. But we will." It comes after Sir Keir Starmer also called Mrs Badenoch to sack the shadow cabinet minister. Mr Timothy’s comments showed the Tories had a “problem with Muslims”, the Prime Minister claimed, as he pressed Mrs Badenoch to “denounce” them. Approximately 3,000 people were expected to attend the Open Iftar event held by Ramadan Tent Project in Trafalgar Square earlier this week. Similar religious gatherings have long taken place in the capital city, such as the Jewish celebration of Chanukah and Easter Sunday processions.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has been urged to sack Nick Timothy. Picture: Alamy