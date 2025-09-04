The Conservative Party Chairman has called on Angela Rayner to resign saying her tax affairs leave her position untenable.

Kevin Hollinrake called the Housing Secretary a "liability" after reports emerged she had saved £40,000 in stamp duty on her East Sussex flat by not paying the higher rate reserved for additional home purchases.

Sources close to Ms Rayner said she was given three separate pieces of legal advice before buying an £800,000 flat in Hove.

However, Mr Hollinrake said it "clearly set out on the HMRC website that a house held in a trust on behalf of your children, it counts as a primary home, so any other home would be a second home".

He added: "The point about Angela Rayner is she's been so outspoken, as has Keir Starmer, about the need to pay the right amount of tax and criticised tax avoidance, which is lawfully minimising your tax. But this goes beyond that.

"This is not lawful to do what she has done. She might claim that's a mistake, but given her position in the past, and given the fact that lots of people up and down the country are facing higher taxes as a result of Labour's stewardship of this economy, higher council tax, higher jobs tax and potentially coming down the track, capital gains tax on their dwelling.

"So for the first time, I think a position she can't hold on. She must resign".

