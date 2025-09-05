A peer has criticised "fatuous actresses" and "bubble-headed" actors who buy dogs bred with debilitating health conditions, calling on the Government to take action.

Tory shadow environment minister Lord Blencathra hit out at famous people making it popular to buy puppies bred with "cruel and debilitating diseases", including flattened faces, which lead to breathing problems.

He issued an appeal to the Government to "stamp out" the problem.

Speaking during a debate in the House of Lords, he said: "Animal welfare must not suffer because fatuous and inconsequential actresses want a cute little designer dog to fit into their Gucci handbag, and that goes for equally bubble-headed male actors as well.

"The point here is not that I’m seeking to stop animals from ever contracting assorted diseases, which happen in nature, but to stop breeders deliberately breeding animals they know from the blood stock will inevitably have those cruel and debilitating diseases."

He also highlighted that while the cropping of dogs’ ears is illegal in the UK, kits are still available online, saying they cause "suffering for no good reason" and criticised cat owners who get their pets de-clawed, saying "don’t buy a cat in the first place if you don’t like its natural behaviour".

Lord Blencathra was speaking in the House of Lords during a debate on an Animal Welfare Bill, currently making its way through Parliament.

The legislation, put forward by Liberal Democrat MP Dr Danny Chambers, aims to reduce the number of animals for non-commercial entry into the UK, ban the import of puppies and kittens under six months old or heavily pregnant dogs and cats, and introduce a halt on the import of dogs and cats that have been "mutilated", including having their ears docked.

The Bill passed its second reading in the House of Lords on Friday.

Lord Blencathra accepted that the Bill before them, for which he gave his "full support", was not the place to address some of the issues he raised.