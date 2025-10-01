Conservative Party leader KemaTory plans to scrap Climate Change Act dubbed ‘desperate’ and ’embarrassing’i Badenoch has vowed to introduce to two child benefit cap if Labour scraps it. Picture: Getty

Conservative Party plans to scrap the Climate Change Act have prompted a backlash from political opponents and environmental groups.

The legislation, brought in by the last Labour government in 2008, committed the UK to cut climate emissions by 80 per cent by 2050 and had five-yearly carbon budgets to keep the country on track. That was then boosted by Conservative prime minister Theresa May’s pledge to cut greenhouse gases to zero by the same date. But under Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s plans the party would “scrap the failed targets”, and replace the Climate Change Act with an energy strategy that puts “cheap and reliable energy as the foundation for economic growth first”. Richard Benwell, chief executive of the Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition of environmental groups, said scrapping the Act would be an act of “national self-harm”. Read more: At least 1,147 died from climate-driven heat in UK this summer, scientists find Read more: Climate change brings Europe fewer but heavier hailstones, experts find

He warned that “cheap fossil fuel futures are a mirage” and said that without a binding climate law, ministers will be able to “trade away our future”. Friends of the Earth chief executive Asad Rehman said: “For a mainstream political party to turn its back on the science in a desperate race to the bottom with those being bankrolled by discredited billionaires and dirty business, who want to stop climate action because it threatens their profits, is political suicide. “Climate change is not some theoretical threat – we can see it out of our windows, in our flooded communities, in the excess deaths from extreme heat and in the supermarkets with rocketing food price increases. “Far from being the party of business, it will position the Conservative Party as has-beens alongside a motley alliance of climate denialists, conspiracy theorists and far-right extremists who want to ignore the killer floods, droughts, storms and wildfires that are threatening our future.” Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said there is no way to lower bills or improve energy security by prolonging the dependence on gas, adding: “Keeping households hooked on gas – which we will have to import at global prices from countries such as Trump’s America and Qatar – will only increase the profits of global firms and increase the misery of people unable to afford the sky-high prices.” And Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF, said: “It would be a devastating blow for nature, for household finances, and farmers on the front line of climate change.” Tessa Khan, executive director of environmental organisation Uplift, said the North Sea is now like “a pinata at the end of a kids’ party – it doesn’t matter how many times you hit it, you’re not going to get much more out of it”. She said: “Why is Badenoch siding with the profiting oil and gas companies, the anti-science agenda of Nigel Farage, who wants to destroy the UK’s renewable energy industry and its thousands of jobs, or Donald Trump, who thinks climate change is a ‘con job’.”

