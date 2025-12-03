Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has denied reports a pact between Reform UK and the Conservatives is "inevitable" at the next election.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Jenrick said: “We're two distinct political parties and my leader, Kemi Badenoch and indeed Nigel Farage, have both been very clear that there's not going to be a pact or a deal.

These claims have been strongly denied by both Reform’s Nigel Farage and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that high-profile Reform UK donors expect the two right-wing parties to form a pact ahead of the next election in a bid to see off Labour , the Lib Dems and the Greens.

“I don't think it's what the British people are interested in right now.

“They're worried about their taxes going up, energy prices going up, food prices going up, all the challenges that people face in their daily lives.”

In response to reports of a Tory-Reform pact, Mr Farage said: "After 14 years of dishonesty & lies they should never be forgiven. The idea I’d work with them is ludicrous.

"They betrayed my trust in 2019 & we will ensure they cease to be a national party in May."

The reports had suggested cooperation could see a similar pact to the one that Boris Johnson's Tories and Farage's Brexit Party struck in 2019.

The agreement saw the Brexit Party, a predecessor to Reform UK, stand down in Tory-held seats and allowed Johnson to sweep to an 80-seat majority at the December General Election.

But the Tories too dismissed the reports - taking shots at Reforms plans on welfare spending and policies on Russia.

A Conservative Party spokesperson told LBC: “Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership the Conservatives will not be considering any deals or pacts.

"Reform want higher welfare spending and to cosy up to Putin. Only the Conservatives have the team, the plan, and the backbone to deliver.”

The Tories are currently languishing on 17 per cent in most opinion polls, and have seen several high-profile figures defect to Reform in recent weeks.

On Monday, three former Tory MPs who lost their seats at last year's General Election announced they had joined Reform.

Former Tory Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, who served as Grimsby MP, and former Bolton West Tory MP Chris Green, all joined “on their own accord online”, the source said.