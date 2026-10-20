American rock band Toto will embark on a UK arena tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

They will be joined on the tour by US musician Todd Rundgren.

The group, best known for smash hit Africa, will perform in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and London in June 2027.

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The line-up features Steve Lukather, the sole continuous founding member of the band, on guitar, and Joseph Williams on vocals, alongside Warren Ham, John Pierce, Keith Carlock, Dennis Atlas and Rai Thistlethwayte.

Lukather said: “From the earliest stages of our career, the UK has supported Toto. There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country.

“I can’t wait to bring them great shows featuring Joe, myself and a band comprised of world-class musicians. It’s going to be a great time for everyone in the venues come summer.”

Formed in 1977, Toto released their self-titled debut in 1978 but it was the release of album Toto IV in 1982, which brought them new levels of acclaim earning six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for Rosanna.

Their anthem Africa has surpassed two billion plays on Spotify, while song Hold The Line has exceeded one billion streams.

The band will play at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow on June 19 before heading to Manchester on June 20, Birmingham on June 22, Cardiff on June 24 and Ovo Wembley Arena in London on June 25.

Tickets go on general sale on October 23 at 10am, following artist presale on October 21.