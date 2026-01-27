Tottenham duo narrowly escape car crash horror after Ferrari tyre blows on motorway
Two Tottenham players have narrowly escaped injury after being involved in a car crash.
The London club confirmed attacking duo Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani were involved in the smash before jetting off to Germany with their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Images on social media showed the two French stars standing next to a Ferrari on the side of the motorway, with pictures showing the front of the sports car almost completely destroyed.
Both players were left unharmed, Spurs boss Thomas Frank confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday.
#thfc Just been sent some photos of Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani involved in a car crash today.
Both players are fortunately fine 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jxQCmut6du
He said: "Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine.
“They were unfortunately involved in a minor car accident.
“Everyone else involved is fine. It was a tyre blowing up. They will be travelling a little later tonight."
Muani, 27, is on loan at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain, after joining the club in the summer transfer window.
Odobert joined Spurs from Burnley in 2024 and has played a key role for this side this season.