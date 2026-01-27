Two Tottenham players have narrowly escaped injury after being involved in a car crash.

The London club confirmed attacking duo Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani were involved in the smash before jetting off to Germany with their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Images on social media showed the two French stars standing next to a Ferrari on the side of the motorway, with pictures showing the front of the sports car almost completely destroyed.

Both players were left unharmed, Spurs boss Thomas Frank confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday.

