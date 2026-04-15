We asked Tottenham fans, would you pay £856 for Championship football?

Spurs fans have not had much to cheer about in 2025-26. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The only silver lining that relegation can bring for a football fan is that a season ticket might be cheaper for the next campaign - but Tottenham fans are unsure where they stand.

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Xavi Simons will need to find a way out of his shirt to help Spurs find a way out of danger. Picture: Alamy

When do 2026-27 season tickets go on sale? Tottenham Hotspur play Everton in the final league match of 2025/26 on May 24 - and fans were set to face a choice of whether to renew their season ticket right after. However, pressure from fans has forced the club to reflect on the “seriousness of the current league position,” and push the renewal date back to June 7. “Everyone at the club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible,” Spurs said.

Tottenham remaining 2025-26 Premier League fixtures - April 18: Brighton (H) - April 23: Wolves (A) - May 2: Aston Villa (A) - May 11: Leeds (H) - May 17: Chelsea (A) - May 24: Everton (H)

How much are Tottenham season tickets for 2026-27? Tottenham have reportedly frozen their ticket prices for next season, meaning that fans will pay the same as they did this year - whether they are in the Premier League or Championship. Spurs also did not raise prices for the 2025-26 season after an 8% rise the year before. The cheapest possible season ticket for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is £856 - with the ticket getting a fan into all home matches. Spurs also offer a deluxe £2,223 season ticket, at the top end of the price range, which is the second dearest season ticket in the Premier League - behind a £3,084 option offered by Fulham. It is possible that the club could reduce prices if they are relegated but that has not been confirmed. Since 2025, Spurs have been removing the concession for new senior season ticket holders aged 65 or older. Existing season ticket holders in that age bracket will see their concession reduced by 5% each year for the next five seasons.

Roberto De Zerbi has taken over as manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Alamy