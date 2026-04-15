Tottenham could charge £856 for cheapest Championship season ticket
We asked Tottenham fans, would you pay £856 for Championship football?
The only silver lining that relegation can bring for a football fan is that a season ticket might be cheaper for the next campaign - but Tottenham fans are unsure where they stand.
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Spurs are 18th in the Premier League with six games to go and in the first of three relegation spots, meaning they will be demoted to the Championship without a change in fortunes.
Their task has been made slightly harder, with injuries to Mohammed Kudus as well as their captain, Cristian Romero.
Tottenham have not been relegated since 1976-77 and might struggle to fill the third largest football stadium in England in the second tier, especially if prices remain the same for tickets.
Read also: When could Wolves officially be relegated?
Read also: Tottenham Hotspur appoint Roberto De Zerbi as head coach
When do 2026-27 season tickets go on sale?
Tottenham Hotspur play Everton in the final league match of 2025/26 on May 24 - and fans were set to face a choice of whether to renew their season ticket right after.
However, pressure from fans has forced the club to reflect on the “seriousness of the current league position,” and push the renewal date back to June 7.
“Everyone at the club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible,” Spurs said.
How much are Tottenham season tickets for 2026-27?
Tottenham have reportedly frozen their ticket prices for next season, meaning that fans will pay the same as they did this year - whether they are in the Premier League or Championship.
Spurs also did not raise prices for the 2025-26 season after an 8% rise the year before.
The cheapest possible season ticket for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is £856 - with the ticket getting a fan into all home matches.
Spurs also offer a deluxe £2,223 season ticket, at the top end of the price range, which is the second dearest season ticket in the Premier League - behind a £3,084 option offered by Fulham.
It is possible that the club could reduce prices if they are relegated but that has not been confirmed.
Since 2025, Spurs have been removing the concession for new senior season ticket holders aged 65 or older.
Existing season ticket holders in that age bracket will see their concession reduced by 5% each year for the next five seasons.
How long is the waiting list for a season ticket?
There is a huge demand for a Tottenham season ticket, with 45,000 up for grabs each year and a reported 80,000-long waiting list.
It is difficult to state how long the wait might therefore be for a season ticket to become available, but the list might well reduce if Championship football was on offer.
Would more fans want to buy a season ticket for Spurs if it was cheaper?
Tottenham fans might have to weigh up a cheaper season ticket against a lower quality of football next year if the team are relegated.
One fan told LBC “I’d be more likely to go if the price came down,” but added that the style of football played would be a factor.
“I’d go if we got Harry Redknapp, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min,” he added, optimistically. “I’d honestly be more willing to buy a ticket if the price came down,” a Spurs fan, who wished to stay anonymous, told LBC.
“Not that I've ever been able to get a season ticket because of the waiting list.
“But if I was able to this year and the price was reduced I would definitely consider it because I think a season in the Championship would be an exciting change for fans.”
She added: “Despite it obviously being a massive blow - I'm hoping it would reinvigorate the team and the style of play. There needs to be a huge change.”