Spurs fans have cause for optimism as James Maddison's stunner notched them their first three points of the season

London, UK. 19th Oct, 2026. James Maddison of Tottenham celebrates scoring the first goal during the Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City. Picture: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tottenham climbed off the bottom of the Premier League after James Maddison’s superb 14th-minute opener inspired a 3-1 home win over Coventry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was a night to savour for both Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who made his first appearance in 526 days after a 17-month absence with a patella injury. Roberto De Zerbi gave Maddison the nod against his boyhood club and Spurs’ number 10 responded with a stunning curled effort from 22 yards before Coventry levelled four minutes into the second half through Jack Rudoni. Omar Marmoush responded with his first goal for Tottenham with 58 minutes played and after Kulusevski was introduced to thunderous applause, a nervy finale was avoided when long-serving defender Ben Davies watched his scuffed effort beat Carl Rushworth in stoppage-time. It ensured Spurs claimed a first top-flight win of the season at the seventh time of asking and only a fourth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since Kulusevski and Maddison were injured in May 2025.

Monday night also marked the return of Dejan Kulusevski after more than a year on the sidelines. Picture: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy

Spurs started bottom and without four players from the 1-1 draw at Manchester United, but De Zerbi was boosted with Maddison able to make a first start in 536 days and Kulusevski included in the matchday squad after an equally torrid time out. Yet the hosts almost went behind after 11 seconds, with Antonin Kinsky denying Brandon Thomas-Asante from a tight angle. After a midweek trip to Marbella, Spurs started like they were still on the beach with Kinsky fortunate to save Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s cross before the same player had a shot deflected over by Micky van de Ven. With De Zerbi’s team requiring a spark, Maddison produced a moment to savour against his old club in the 14th minute.

De Zerbi's side have their first league win of the season. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty

Not long after a clever dummy, Maddison sent a curled first-time effort over Rushworth and into the top corner to put Tottenham ahead in the Premier League for the first time this season. Maddison’s trademark darts celebration followed before Dominic Solanke had the ball in the net, but it was quickly followed by the offside flag. Coventry remained a threat with Sidiki Cherif thwarted by a Jan Paul van Hecke block, before Maddison had a shot headed clear and Solanke fired over.