Tottenham have pushed back the deadline for supporters to renew their season tickets because of the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

“We recognise the seriousness of the current league position of our men’s team and, following discussions with our Fan Advisory Board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, can confirm the renewal window for 2026-27 will now remain open for an extended period until Sunday, June 7 to ensure fans have full clarity on next season before renewing,” read the notice.

In a communication to supporters, the club announced the period to renew season tickets will run until June 7.

Spurs sit only one point above the bottom three and are without a win in their last 11 league games, while boss Igor Tudor is under intense scrutiny after just four matches in charge.

“Everyone at the club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible.”

Meanwhile, former England defeated Gary Neville has branded Tudor’s brief tenure a “car crash” that needs to be brought to an end.

The Croatian’s position was weakened significantly by Tuesday’s debacle against Atletico Madrid, where Tudor selected reserve keeper Antonin Kinsky only to substitute him 17 minutes in after his two errors contributed to Spurs falling 3-0 down.

They went on to lose 5-2, all but ending their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals, and, speaking to The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Neville said of the treatment of Kinsky: “I thought it was brutal.

“I thought the whole thing of the last few weeks and then that, the whole thing is just a car crash, a shambles.”

Tudor was only appointed four weeks ago following the sacking of Thomas Frank but Neville believes Tottenham must act again immediately.

“If you’re going to make another change, that for me needs to be today or tomorrow, because you don’t wait,” he added.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright agreed: “You don’t want to see anybody get sacked but, when you see somebody who’s blatantly out of their depth, it’s uncomfortable.

“For him to make that decision, for that poor goalkeeper, for him to go into a game like that at a club like that to start, I don’t know what he’s seen in training. For me, (Guglielmo) Vicario is the number one, he plays in that game.”

Tudor did not acknowledge the 22-year-old after hauling him off, but Roy Keane described the outcry as an overreaction, saying: “He (Kinsky) has made a couple of mistakes, huge mistakes.”

Former England striker Wayne Rooney added: “He’s tried to protect him but it looks horrendous. I think the biggest issue was starting him. I’ve no problem with him taking him off.

“Should he hug him? If I got brought off after 20 minutes, I wouldn’t want a hug off my manager. He can speak to him after the game.”

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, who is currently in charge at Hungarian side Ferencvaros, was cited as a possible replacement along with Sean Dyche.

Rooney reserved his strongest criticism for the Spurs squad, saying: “Those players need to look at themselves because I think they’ve been an absolute disgrace. The performances, the attitude, the lack of desire, the lack of fight, lack of anything in them.

“I think they need someone to go in and absolutely batter them. They need some fear put into them.”