Tottenham sack head coach Igor Tudor after just six weeks and no wins in the Premier League.

Spurs made the surprise decision to turn to Tudor after Thomas Frank was dismissed on February 11.

Tudor had never managed in the Premier League, but had experience of sparking an upturn in form after mid-season arrivals and yet suffered five defeats from seven games, including four in a row at the start of his reign.

A club statement on Sunday afternoon read: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect.

"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach.

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