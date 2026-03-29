Tottenham sacks head coach Igor Tudor after six weeks in charge
Tottenham sack head coach Igor Tudor after just six weeks and no wins in the Premier League.
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Spurs made the surprise decision to turn to Tudor after Thomas Frank was dismissed on February 11.
Tudor had never managed in the Premier League, but had experience of sparking an upturn in form after mid-season arrivals and yet suffered five defeats from seven games, including four in a row at the start of his reign.
A club statement on Sunday afternoon read: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect.
"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach.
Read More: Igor Tudor found out his dad died after Tottenham’s defeat on Sunday
"We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.
"An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course."
The most recent defeat came at home to Nottingham Forest on March 22, prior to the international break.
Immediately after that game, the 47-year-old learned his father Mario had died.
Tudor's exit leaves Spurs without a head coach heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season, with the London club just one place and one point above the relegation zone.
Their next match is at Sunderland on April 12.