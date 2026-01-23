Robertson has made 363 appearances for Liverpool since he joined from Hull in 2017

Andy Robertson of Scotland celebrates at full time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Tottenham have opened talks with Liverpool over the signing of Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Robertson has made 363 appearances for Liverpool since he joined from Hull in 2017, but has found his starting spot taken this season by summer recruit Milos Kerkez and has entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield. Liverpool vice-captain Robertson revealed earlier this month that talks were still taking place with the club over a new deal, but Spurs have entered preliminary discussions with their Premier League rivals over securing the services of the 31-year-old, PA understands. Atletico Madrid attempted last summer to sign Robertson, who opted to stay at Anfield but could now swap Merseyside for London. Tottenham have struggled under Thomas Frank in recent months and first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie has been hampered by injury problems, which would open the door for Robertson to take on a fresh challenge and earn more regular football.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

After being asked about his future last week, Robertson said: “It’s a difficult question to answer. I’ve got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there’s options to go. “I need to see what myself and my family want moving forward.” Spurs’ move for Robertson has occurred a day after they completed the transfer of 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos for 15 million euros (£13 million). Souza played 38 times for boyhood club Santos and was described as a player for “now but also for the future” by boss Frank. Djed Spence has been used most regularly at left-back by Frank this season, but he is naturally a right-back and recent poor form earned experienced defender Ben Davies an unexpected opportunity earlier this month.

Tottenham have opened talks with Liverpool over the signing of Scotland captain Andy Robertson. Picture: PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images