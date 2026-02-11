It comes with the club sitting in 16th place in the Premier League, and without a league win in eight matches

Thomas Frank has been sacked as Tottenham head coach. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Thomas Frank has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur's head coach after eight months in charge.

It comes following their 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday, which left the cub struggling in 16th position in the Premier League. The club sit just five points above the relegation zone after just two wins in 17 league matches. Frank faced calls to be "sacked in the morning" by angry supporters during the defeat to Newcastle, which were followed by chants for old boss Mauricio Pochettino to be appointed.

Frank was dismissed after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle. Picture: Getty

It is understood the club's hierarchy made the decision to dismiss the 52-year-old following the game, with 12 days until they host bitter rivals Arsenal. In a statement, they said: "The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. "Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. "However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. "Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Frank’s tenure concluded after only 13 wins in 38 matches. Picture: Getty

The Dane joined the club from Brentford in July, replacing Ange Postecoglou who was sacked after finishing in 17th place, but also winning the Europa League. His future was considered after last month’s 2-1 home defeat to West Ham, but it was decided he would be given more time given the hectic fixture schedule and the lack of alternatives available. But following January’s FA Cup exit to Aston Villa, the squad are now without a game this weekend and have the chance of a reset with Frank’s tenure concluded after only 13 wins in 38 matches. Frank did manage to oversee a successful start to his Champions League campaign, with his side finishing fourth out of 36 teams in the competition's initial league phase. But his side's domestic form has left the club without a win in eight league matches.

Some supporters had offered sympathy to Frank after his squad were decimated by injuries. Speaking after the Newcastle defeat, he said was "a thousand per cent sure" he was still the right man for the job. He said: "But I’m also 1,000 per cent sure I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 11 or 12 injuries. "I know when you need to build something and get through something you need to show unbelievably strong resilience. It’s fair to say there’s sat a few before me up here, not only for Tottenham but many clubs, who have lost their head. "You need to have a calm head and carry on, keep fighting and make sure we stick together. You can only get through this together - that’s the board, the leaders, the players, the staff, that’s me, the fans."

United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped for a possible return. Picture: Getty