By Henry Moore

Tottenham Hotspur have issued a statement in support of Mathys Tel after the forward suffered vile racial abuse following his penalty miss in Wednesday’s Super Cup final.

Spurs surrendered a two-goal lead to Champions League winners PSG in last night’s European curtain raiser, seeing the game go to penalties. It was initially advantage Tottenham in the shoot-out when Vitinha missed PSG’s first kick but it was followed by Van de Ven and Mathys Tel failing to score their penalties as Luis Enrique’s men triumphed 4-3 on spot-kicks despite a fine display on Frank’s competitive debut. Following the game, French forward Tel was subject to a wave of racist abuse online, prompting Spurs to issue a statement in support of the 20-year-old. Read more: Venus Williams given US Open wild card at the age of 45 Read more: Will Sha'Carri Richardson be able to compete at World Championships?

We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat.



Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards - hiding behind anonymous… pic.twitter.com/rOF1WYeos4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 14, 2025

The club said: “We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat. “Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards - hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views. “We will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take the strongest possible action against any individual we are able to identify. “We stand with you, Mathys.” This fixture marked Romero’s first official match since being appointed Spurs captain, following Son Heung-min’s departure, and he lined up in a back-three as Frank immediately stamped his authority. Tottenham edged the opening stages before PSG attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dragged wide to provide a reminder of his talent.

Chances remained limited until Richarlison let fly from 20 yards but PSG debutant Lucas Chevalier – preferred to Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma – tipped over. Mohammed Kudus, on his first start since a summer switch from West Ham, almost tested Chevalier again only for Marquinhos to come across to make a crucial block. A sliced Van de Ven clearance presented a chance for Ousmane Dembele moments later but he fired off target and then Tottenham grabbed their opening goal under new boss Frank. It was from a set-piece as Guglielmo Vicario’s diagonal to the back post was headed into the penalty area by Romero and, even though Palhinha had a close-range effort pushed onto the crossbar, Van de Ven slid home to spark big celebrations.

Tottenham yielded a late two-goal lead before suffering shoot-out pain in Thomas Frank’s first match in charge to lose a thrilling Super Cup final against Paris St Germain. Picture: Alamy

A second nearly followed but Kudus’ stabbed effort hit the post to ensure it stayed 1-0 at half-time. Three minutes into the second half and Frank watched Spurs grab a second. Another set-piece did the trick as Porro picked out the unmarked Romero at the back post and his header into the ground slipped through the hands of Chevalier in a moment he would want to forget in the homeland of Donnarumma. Kevin Danso sent another effort into the side-netting in the 52nd-minute before Luis Enrique went for broke. Last-ditch defending by Romero thwarted one chance before Van de Ven slid in to deny the lively Desire Doue. PSG had the ball in the net after 66 minutes but Bradley Barcola’s strike was disallowed for offside in a move which saw Danso produce a heroic block to prevent Fabian Ruiz from scoring after Vicario had saved from Doue.

