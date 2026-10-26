Tottenham striker Richarlison handed fine after running red light in £60k sportscar
The 29-year-old Brazilian forward was caught breaking the law by a camera mounted on the A41 in Hendon, north London
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Tottenham Spurs striker Richarlison has been fined after he was caught running a red light in his £60,000 Chevrolet sportscar.
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The 29-year-old Brazilian forward was caught breaking the law by a camera mounted on the A41 in Hendon, north London.
The footballer was filmed driving through a set of traffic lights in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray just 1.5 seconds after they had turned red.
At a closed door hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court last week, the Premier League star was convicted of failing to comply with a red light signal.
He was handed a £200 fine, three penalty points for his licence, and he was also ordered to pay £120 in costs and an £80 victim surcharge.
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Court papers revealed that Richarlison was offered the chance by the Metropolitan Police to avoid a criminal prosecution for running a red light on the A41 in Hendon.
There were said to be two occasions on which police gave the footballer the opportunity to avoid a conviction.
Cops initially wrote to the striker to confirm he had been driving the car at 6.45pm on April 15, a police worker told the court.
The Met said Richarlison was then offered the chance to complete a driver retraining course - but did not take it up.
He was then given the chance to settle the matter by paying a fine, but when he sent through the money he failed to also provide a copy of his driving licence, said the Met.
As a result, Richarlison was prosecuted through the Single Justice Procedure, and he entered a guilty plea in writing while offering up no mitigation for the offence.
Richarlison played a key role in Tottenham’s successful bid for Premier League survival last season.
He has spent the last four years at the club, after joining from Everton in 2022.
But the striker has been frozen out under Roberto De Zerbi this season after a proposed switch to his old club Everton fell through at the 11th hour.