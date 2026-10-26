The 29-year-old Brazilian forward was caught breaking the law by a camera mounted on the A41 in Hendon, north London

Richarlison played a key role in Tottenham’s successful bid for Premier League survival last season. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Tottenham Spurs striker Richarlison has been fined after he was caught running a red light in his £60,000 Chevrolet sportscar.

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Traffic camera image of Spurs footballer Richarlison running a red light. Picture: PA

Court papers revealed that Richarlison was offered the chance by the Metropolitan Police to avoid a criminal prosecution for running a red light on the A41 in Hendon. There were said to be two occasions on which police gave the footballer the opportunity to avoid a conviction. Cops initially wrote to the striker to confirm he had been driving the car at 6.45pm on April 15, a police worker told the court. The Met said Richarlison was then offered the chance to complete a driver retraining course - but did not take it up.

Roberto De Zerbi and Richarlison at a Spurs game against Brighton and Hove Albion in April. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty