A general view of the inside of the stadium during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An expression of interest to buy Tottenham by a consortium led by Brooklyn Earick has been "unequivocally rejected" by owners ENIC.

A report in The Sun on Thursday night stated American tech entrepreneur Earick was ready to launch an overall £4.5 billion takeover bid for the Premier League club. Spurs’ majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, earlier this month rejected expressions of interest from Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance and a consortium of investors led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited. A club statement at the time insisted "Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale" and a source close to the Lewis family reiterated that message on Thursday night. ENIC owns 87 per cent of Spurs, but due to the remaining shares being publicly traded, the club is subject to the UK Takeover Code. This means any expression of interest or bid must be lodged with the Takeover Code panel and made public. Read more: Former DJ 'launches record £4.5billion bid' to takeover Tottenham Read more: Tributes to footballer Billy Vigar, who died after hitting concrete wall - as fans call for them to be banned near pitches

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: PA

On Friday, a statement by the board of Tottenham on London Stock Exchange read: "The club is aware of recent media speculation and confirms that its majority shareholder, ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd ("ENIC"), has received, and unequivocally rejected, an informal expression of interest in relation to a proposal to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the club from a consortium led by Mr Brooklyn Earick. "The board of the club and ENIC reconfirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC is not looking to sell its stake in the club." The Sun claimed Earick – who was involved earlier this year in a failed acquisition of Formula E team Maserati – was set to launch a £3.3 billion takeover bid with a number of NFL and NBA investors, with a further £1.2 billion set aside as transfer funds for new boss Thomas Frank.

Daniel Levy stepped down as Tottenham Hotspur Chairman earlier this month. Picture: Getty