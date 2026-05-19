Tottenham’s relegation battle goes down to final day after losing to Chelsea
Tottenham’s fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League will go to the final day of the season after they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to hand 18th-place West Ham a lifeline.
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A point in west London would have put an end to the Spurs nightmare that still threatens to pull them into the second tier for the first time in 48 years but they succumbed to familiar frailties, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos scoring in each half for the Blues in entirely avoidable circumstances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.
Richarlison got one back 16 minutes from the end to offer late hope and give the signal for a hugely tense finish, the jeopardy felt by home fans at potentially being denied a role in sending Spurs down igniting the atmosphere.
It was the most rambunctious noise they had generated here all season in support of their team, understandably following the coup this week of landing Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager, though there was plainly a delight in seeing their great rivals pushed possibly to within a defeat of the drop.
Chelsea fans never missed a beat all night in reminding Spurs of what may await them come Sunday, and next season.
It was a first Blues victory in the league since March 4 but the real winners here were West Ham. A victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team at home to Leeds coupled with a Spurs loss to Everton and the Hammers will be safe.
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Tottenham needed a fast start to quieten an unusually boisterous crowd and they almost got it, Pedro Porro’s flighted ball into the box, and Mathys Tel’s flying header whacked the base of the post.
The opening goal was a mix of Chelsea brilliance and an abdication of responsibility in Spurs’ defence. Pedro Neto found Fernandez in an acre of room in midfield. No one in yellow made a move and from fully 30 yards the World Cup winner fired Chelsea into the lead.
It was his 14th of the season and he might have had another straight away but thudded the angle of post and bar from a free-kick way out near the touchline.
When Randal Kolo Muani spooned a cross horribly out of play, home fans responded with taunts of “that’s why you’re going down.” Cole Palmer came within an inch of making it two with a low drive on the stroke of half-time, lending those words an ominous ring.
Spurs grew into the game in the second half, with more possession and more of it around Chelsea’s penalty area. It was then entirely in keeping with the unfolding disaster of their season that they threw away another goal and with it hopes of securing survival on the night.
Kolo Muani played a pass to no one in midfield, Palmer took charge of the loose ball and clipped it up to Fernandez who knocked it across goal to the unmarked Santos for 2-0.
Pape Sarr came off the bench and immediately put a flicker of life back into his side, back-heeling to Richarlison who showed rare alertness to prod it past Sanchez.
James Maddison, another substitute, had the chance seal Spurs’ survival seven minutes from the end but was denied brilliantly by Jorrel Hato.