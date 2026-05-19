Tottenham’s fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League will go to the final day of the season after they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to hand 18th-place West Ham a lifeline.

A point in west London would have put an end to the Spurs nightmare that still threatens to pull them into the second tier for the first time in 48 years but they succumbed to familiar frailties, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos scoring in each half for the Blues in entirely avoidable circumstances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Richarlison got one back 16 minutes from the end to offer late hope and give the signal for a hugely tense finish, the jeopardy felt by home fans at potentially being denied a role in sending Spurs down igniting the atmosphere.

It was the most rambunctious noise they had generated here all season in support of their team, understandably following the coup this week of landing Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager, though there was plainly a delight in seeing their great rivals pushed possibly to within a defeat of the drop.

Chelsea fans never missed a beat all night in reminding Spurs of what may await them come Sunday, and next season.

It was a first Blues victory in the league since March 4 but the real winners here were West Ham. A victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team at home to Leeds coupled with a Spurs loss to Everton and the Hammers will be safe.

Read more: Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years after City held by Bournemouth

Read more: Pep Guardiola 'to quit Man City' after winning 20 trophies in glittering decade at Etihad Stadium