The RSPCA have appealed for information after two cats were found with pellets lodged dangerously close to vital parts of their bodies

Rosie returned to her home in Whitchurch-on-Thames, staggering after being shot in the nec. Picture: The Animal News Agency

By Georgia Rowe

A leading cat welfare expert has called for tougher action against animal cruelty after two much-loved pets were shot with air weapons in separate attacks.

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Katie Gwilt, holistic cat expert and founder of The Kat Lady, said deliberately harming a cat was a “deeply disturbing act” which should be treated with the utmost seriousness. Her comments follow RSPCA appeals for information after Freddy, a black and white cat from Borrowash in Derbyshire, and Rosie, from Whitchurch-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, were found with pellets lodged dangerously close to vital parts of their bodies. Both cats survived, but required urgent veterinary treatment and were left recovering from traumatic injuries. Katie said: “There is absolutely no excuse for shooting or deliberately harming a cat. Read more: 'Dangerous behaviour': Ministers urged to ban delivery riders with L plates in London Read more: Drugs haul comprised of MDMA, ketamine and ecstasy found buried under Creamfields festival site

Rosie was rushed to an emergency vet, where X-rays revealed a pellet lodged in her neck. Picture: The Animal News Agency

"These are sentient, much-loved members of people’s families, and anyone capable of inflicting this kind of pain on a defenceless animal must be held fully accountable. “Air weapons are not toys. In the wrong hands, they can cause catastrophic injuries or death, and attacks like these also leave owners frightened that their pet may never be safe outside again. “We need cruelty towards cats to be taken much more seriously, with thorough investigations, meaningful consequences and the strongest possible action against anyone responsible. “It is deeply disturbing that two families in different parts of the country are now dealing with the consequences of such similar attacks. Anyone who knows something must speak up. Silence allows this cruelty to continue.” Freddy disappeared from his home in Borrowash on August 13 and did not return until five days later.

Freddy was found with an air rifle pellet lodged next to his spine. Picture: The Animal News Agency

His worried owners discovered that he had been injured, and a veterinary examination revealed an air rifle pellet lodged next to his spine. Several BB gun pellets had also reportedly been found outside the family’s home. The incident is believed to have happened between August 13 and 18 near Priors Barn Close or Conway Avenue. RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Lucy Kingsley said: “This must have been extremely upsetting for Freddy’s owner and it is heartbreaking to think of what Freddy must have gone through during those five days that he was missing. “We are keen to establish exactly what happened to Freddy and where he was when he was injured. “We would urge anyone who lives in the area, particularly around Priors Barn Close or Conway Avenue, or who was in the area between August 13 and August 18, who may have first-hand information, to get in contact with us. “CCTV, doorbell footage, or any other information could be extremely useful to our enquiries, even if it may seem insignificant.”

Katie Gwilt, holistic cat expert and founder of The Kat Lady, with Eris. Picture: The Animal News Agency

In a separate incident, Rosie returned to her home in Manor Road, Whitchurch-on-Thames, staggering after being shot in the neck. Her owner had seen her at breakfast time on August 16, when she appeared healthy. But at around midday she stumbled back into the garden with serious injuries. Rosie was rushed to an emergency vet, where X-rays revealed a pellet lodged in her neck. It was successfully removed, although she will need further veterinary treatment while she recovers. RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for poor Rosie and her owner. She had been seen earlier in the morning, completely well, so it was such a shock for her owner when she returned home just a few hours later having sustained such awful injuries. “Thankfully, the pellet was able to be removed and Rosie survived, but she will need ongoing veterinary treatment as she recovers.

2.2 Air Rifle Pellets. Picture: Alamy