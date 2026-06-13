The Theft of Tools of Trade (Sentencing) Bill was welcomed by the construction sector as an important step towards recognising the real impact of tool theft.

However, following the delay to its second reading in May, tradespeople are once again left waiting for vital change while organised criminals continue to target vans, sites and businesses.

With the Bill aimed at updating sentencing guidelines so courts treat tool theft offences as causing ‘significant additional harm’ to tradespeople, concern is rising that not enough is being done to support the industry. That concern is justified because tool theft is about far more than replacing equipment – it disrupts livelihoods, damages businesses and creates wider economic consequences.

In recent research for our Tool Theft Gap report, Tradesman Saver found that four in 10 tradespeople have already experienced tool theft, rising to more than half (51%) of those aged 35 to 44. Of those who have already been targeted, 39% have been hit once, 30% twice, and 17% three times.

Now, concern is growing significantly amongst those who’ve not yet experienced it, with more than half (56%) believing they will be targeted at some point, rising to 78% of those aged 25 to 34. Despite this, almost a third (32%) told us they either do not have or are unsure whether they have cover for tool theft.

For those hit by tool theft, the impact is wide-ranging. Almost six in 10 of those who have been the victim of tool theft said the cost of replacing the stolen tools or equipment was their top concern when it happened, while almost a third (30%) missed out on jobs or contracts as a result. Beyond the practicalities, tool theft also takes a mental toll, with four in 10 (42%) saying it caused them stress or anxiety.

The true extent of the situation perhaps becomes clear when you learn that almost a quarter (23%) of tradespeople are so worried it will happen to them that they are considering leaving the industry. When we already face a significant skills shortage in the sector, failing to get a handle on the punishment for tool theft and to ensure proper support is in place for those affected could become even more costly.

Currently, tool theft is treated as ‘category 3’ because the overall value of the theft is often under £10,000. The Bill would reclassify tool theft as ‘category 2’, recognising the ‘significant additional harm’ it causes to tradespeople’s livelihoods.

When we spoke to tradespeople about the legislation, 41% said it’s a positive step but should go further, with many also calling for stronger action beyond the Bill itself. More than half (53%) want harsher penalties for repeat offenders, 52% want stronger penalties for organised tool theft gangs, and 45% want better enforcement to improve the chances of offenders being caught and prosecuted.

The industry is clearly crying out for help, and understandably so. Every stolen van or toolbox can mean cancelled jobs, lost income, damaged mental wellbeing and, in some cases, people questioning whether they can remain in the industry at all.

Reclassifying tool theft would be an important step forward, but legislation alone will not solve the problem. Without stronger enforcement and a greater focus on organised criminal gangs, many tradespeople will continue to feel that the risks they face are not being taken seriously. At a time when construction is already facing so many challenges, the cost of further inaction risks extending far beyond the value of the tools themselves, to have much wider consequences.

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Dean Laming is the Managing Director of Tradesman Saver, a specialist insurance provider for builders and tradespeople.

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