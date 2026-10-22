Tour bus crashes into souvenir stand in Trafalgar Square
Pictures from the scene show the bus blocking part of the road, while the souvenir stall appears to have been knocked over.
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A double-decker open-top tour bus has crashed into a souvenir stand in Trafalgar Square.
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The Golden Tours bus was reportedly turning left at the junction near The Admiralty pub when it collided with the stand.
Pictures from the scene show the bus blocking part of the road, while the souvenir stall appears to have been knocked over.
A black Range Rover also appears to have collided with the stand.
A spokesperson for Golden Tours said: "We are aware of the incident involving one of our buses near Trafalgar Square and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding what happened.
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"The wellbeing and safety of our passengers, staff and members of the public are always our highest priority.
"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare, and we take all matters relating to safety very seriously."
The stall is believed to sell tickets for other sightseeing operators, including Tootbus’ The Original Tour.
The cause of the crash and whether anyone was injured remains unknown.
LBC has contacted Golden Tours and the Met Police for comment.