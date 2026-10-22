The Golden Tours bus was reportedly turning left at the junction near The Admiralty pub when it collided with the stand.

Pictures from the scene show the bus blocking part of the road, while the souvenir stall appears to have been knocked over.

A black Range Rover also appears to have collided with the stand.

A spokesperson for Golden Tours said: "We are aware of the incident involving one of our buses near Trafalgar Square and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding what happened.

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