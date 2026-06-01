The 2026 Tour de France will start in Barcelona next month with a team time trial that features a whole new ruleset to potentially shake-up the peloton.

Stage one will see the 23 teams of eight riders tackle the 12 mile course around the Spanish city but, unlike previous team disciplines, individual riders will be timed and not the whole squad will not get the same time.

This alteration means that the overall favourites, likely leaders of their team, will need to choose whether their best chance of a lower time is to stay with their team mates, or race ahead on their own.

It will bring rules seen in the 2023 Paris–Nice race to the Tour de France for the first time and, unusually for the Tour, might see yellow jersey contenders at the top end of the general classification from the very start.

Barcelona will be the third Spanish city to host the Grand Depart after San Sebastián in 1992 and Bilbao in 2023, and will also host the second stages, before the race enters France on stage three, where it remains until the finale stage 21 in Paris on July 26.

Attention is now shifting to the second of the year's three grand tours, after Jonas Vingegaard won the Giro d'Italia, the two-time Tour winner taking his first maglia rosa on Sunday.

Here is what you need to know about the 2026 Tour de France.