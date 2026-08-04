Tour de France Femmes plunged Into 'Bra-Gate' row as cyclists accused of faking larger size for speed boost
It has been claimed that a technique called ‘Chest fairing’ can deliver significant drag reduction
Riders at the Tour de France Femmes will be subject to extra clothing checks before Tuesday’s stage following claims some could be using extra padding in their bras to seek an aerodynamic advantage.
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A communique from race organisers confirmed the checks after Dutch outlet Wielerflits reported some teams had raised concerns that padded bras could smooth the airflow around the body for the stage four time trial.
“Riders must be to the final checks before the race (bikes and outfit) no later than 10 minutes before their respective start time,” the communique said.
“Particular attention will be paid to compliance with article 1.3.032 of the UCI regulations, including non-essential elements and clothing or other items/accessories worn by a rider (including but not limited to helmets, glasses, shoes or in-race communication devices) which could modify riders’ morphology.”
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The UCI defines non-essential elements as “any element which does not have a purpose which is exclusively of clothing or protection, or which is not strictly necessary for the functionality of the clothing, or other item, or accessory”.
Tuesday’s time trial is a rolling 21km test between Gevrey-Chambertin and Dijon.
Uno-X Mobility rider Sigrid Haugset will start in yellow after her victory on stage three on Monday.