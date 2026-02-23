Davidson was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTAs.

By Jacob Paul

Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson has said he is "deeply mortified" following his racial slur outburst at BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Davidson was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the event. In a statement, the campaigner said he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning”. He added: “I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. "I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.” A film based on Davidson’s life, titled ‘I Swear’, won several awards during Sunday night’s show, including Brit Robert Aramayo winning leading actor for his portrayal of the activist. Read more: Fury as BBC airs racial slur during pre-recorded BAFTA ceremony Read more: William admits he's 'not in calm state' during BAFTAs appearance with Kate after Andrew arrest

Michael B. Jordan on stage at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Sinners’ stars Jordan and Lindo did not react immediately to the involuntary tic, but the moment prompted fury online, with viewers pointing out the BBC had two hours to edit it out before the ceremony aired to millions. BAFTA host Alan Cumming issued an apology to BAFTA attendees after the slur was made. The Corporation has also apologised for “any offence caused” by the slur. A BBC spokesperson said: “The live event is three hours and it has to be reduced to two hours for its on-air slot.“The same happened to other speeches made during the night and all edits were made to ensure the programme was delivered to time. “All winners' speeches will be available to watch via Bafta's YouTube channel.” Some viewers have hit the BBC for keeping the slur in, despite editing out several calls for a “free Palestine” by actors and directors. Taking to social media, one furious viewer wrote: “So let me get this straight: There is a 2hr delay between the BAFTA event & the BBC airing it. “In that time they managed to edit out a woman saying 'Free Palestine' but didn't edit out the man with Tourette's shouting the N word at 2 black people? Is that where we are?” Another added: “I'm devastated that Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan experienced this. “I feel for John too & whilst it was involuntary, I do hope to hear a public apology from him soon. What I cannot abide is the BBC/Bafta airing that moment but cutting Adinola Davies saying 'Free Palestine'.” Lindo has since out hit out at BAFTA for failing to address the outburst with him following the ceremony. He told Vanity Fair at the Warner Bros afterparty that he and Jordan "did what we had to do" while presenting, but said he wished "someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterward". Meanwhile, a black actor who played Davidson's lawyer in I Swear has leapt to the campaigner's defence. Scottish actor Thierry Mabonga said actors should have been told in advance about Davidson's condition, which is characterised by involuntary movements or noises called tics. He said in a TikTok post: "I'm representing him but at the same time, he's hurling abuse at me and it's very offensive words,' the I Swear actor says. 'Now, this is the condition, the disease of Tourette's Syndrome. John cannot control what he says. In fact that's the whole point of why we're making this film."

Scottish actor Thierry Mabonga has defended Davidson. Picture: TikTok