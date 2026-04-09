The Tourette's activist at the centre of a BAFTA racial slur row has criticised the BBC's response, saying it compounded his "stress and upset."

John Davidson faced backlash after he was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindon were on stage during the BAFTA awards ceremony. The broadcast was prerecorded and an investigation found yesterday that the BBC broke their editorial guidelines by failing to edit the slur out.

The BBC has apologised for the incident, but Davidson hit out at the corporation today for not reaching out to him directly. "I have only had a written apology passed on to me by a third party. That says it all really, does it not?"

The BBC said they wanted to get their apology to Mr Davidson as quickly as possible. "Unfortunately," a spokesperson said, "we did not have contact details for Mr Davidson so we asked a mutual contact to pass our letter on."

A film about Davidson's life was being celebrated at the BAFTAs. "I Swear" won several awards, including leading actor for Robert Aramayo's portrayal of the activist. Later in the evening, Aramayo defended Davison, saying: "first of all, the tics are tics. He is ticking. We have to understand."