Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson has questioned why Bafta seated him close to a microphone after he involuntarily interrupted the event with a racial slur.

Davidson has faced backlash after he was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present their award.

The BBC apologised on Tuesday for failing to edit the incident out of its pre-recorded broadcast, with the corporation blasted for its "utterly unforgivable" handling of the outburst.

Now, the director-general of the BBC has instructed its Executive Complaints Unit to perform a fast-tracked investigation into the "serious mistake".

“The BBC has been reviewing what happened at BAFTA on Sunday evening. This was a serious mistake and the director-general has instructed the Executive Complaints Unit to complete a fast-tracked investigation and provide a full response to complainants.”

Davidson has appeared to suggest Bafta could also have done more to prevent the disaster from ever taking place.

"I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic," the activist told Variety.

He also revealed in the lengthy interview that the racial slur was not his only interruption during the ceremony.

“I am often triggered by what I see and/or what I hear, and this part of the condition is called echolalia. For example, when the chair of Bafta started speaking on Sunday, I shouted, “Boring.”

