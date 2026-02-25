Tourette's activist John Davidson blames Bafta bosses over N-word slur - as BBC fast-tracks probe into 'serious mistake'
Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson has questioned why Bafta seated him close to a microphone after he involuntarily interrupted the event with a racial slur.
Davidson has faced backlash after he was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present their award.
The BBC apologised on Tuesday for failing to edit the incident out of its pre-recorded broadcast, with the corporation blasted for its "utterly unforgivable" handling of the outburst.
Now, the director-general of the BBC has instructed its Executive Complaints Unit to perform a fast-tracked investigation into the "serious mistake".
“The BBC has been reviewing what happened at BAFTA on Sunday evening. This was a serious mistake and the director-general has instructed the Executive Complaints Unit to complete a fast-tracked investigation and provide a full response to complainants.”
Davidson has appeared to suggest Bafta could also have done more to prevent the disaster from ever taking place.
"I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic," the activist told Variety.
He also revealed in the lengthy interview that the racial slur was not his only interruption during the ceremony.
“I am often triggered by what I see and/or what I hear, and this part of the condition is called echolalia. For example, when the chair of Bafta started speaking on Sunday, I shouted, “Boring.”
He added: “I would appreciate reports of the event explaining that I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words on the night of the awards.
“The N-word was one of these, and I completely understand its significance in history and in the modern world, but most articles are giving the impression I shouted one single slur on Sunday.”
Bafta said in a statement on Monday it acknowledged the "harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all".
In a letter to its members on Tuesday, it said it wanted to "assure all our members that a comprehensive review is under way".
Davidson has previously said he was “deeply mortified” by his racial outburst.
“I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so.
"I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing,” he said in a statement.
A film based on Davidson’s life, titled ‘I Swear’, won several awards during Sunday night’s show, including Brit Robert Aramayo winning leading actor for his portrayal of the activist.
Sinners’ stars Jordan and Lindo did not react immediately to the involuntary tic, but the moment prompted fury online, with viewers pointing out the BBC had two hours to edit it out before the ceremony aired to millions.
Host Alan Cumming issued an apology to BAFTA attendees after the slur was made.
The BBC, which was airing the ceremony, has also apologised for “any offence caused” by the slur.
It reiterated that offensive language "arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome.”"We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it has been removed from BBC iPlayer."
A senior BBC executive apologised to staff on Tuesday, saying the corporation understands “how distressing” the incident was. Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips wrote in a note to staff: “I wanted to write to you following Sunday’s Bafta Film Awards.
“I’m so sorry that a racial slur was not edited out of our broadcast. We understand how distressing this was. Award attendees were pre-warned about the possibility of involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette Syndrome at the start of the show, and Alan Cumming addressed it during the broadcast. Of course, this doesn’t lessen the impact and upset."
She added that the edit team removed another racial slur from the broadcast, but claimed this one was "aired in error".