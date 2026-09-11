Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, warned that giving elected mayors the power to raise more funding for their areas means “the two-tier system is real now”

By Issy Clarke

Businesses across England could be forced to operate in a “two-tier” system under plans to let regional leaders introduce a tax on overnight stays, a chamber of commerce has warned.

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Corin Crane. Picture: Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Coventry sits within the West Midlands Combined Authority, but Warwickshire does not, despite the two county and the city sharing a visitor economy and close business links. Mr Crane told LBC: “We would be in this really mad situation where Coventry is in the West Midlands Combined Authority area, so in effect the Mayor Richard Parker could impose a tourism tax on local businesses, but Warwickshire’s not in that area. "You have cheaper hotels but no investment in Warwickshire, and higher hotel costs but more investment in Coventry. "It just feels like a two-tier system, like Coventry and Warwickshire is part of some sort of social experiment that none of us want to be part of.”

Andy Burnham has announced an uncapped "tourist tax" on overnight stays. Picture: Getty