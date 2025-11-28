She was bitten several times, losing her left arm, before her boyfriend managed to drive the shark away

Livia Mühlheim was attacked on Kylies Beach. Picture: LinkedIn

By Alice Padgett

A young Swiss woman killed in a shark attack has been identified as 25-year-old academic, described as exceptionally fit and recently graduated.

Livia Mühlheim and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Lukas Schindler, were swimming at first light in unpatrolled waters off Kylies Beach at Crowdy Bay, Australia, when they were mauled by a bull shark on Thursday. Emergency crews were called at around 6.30am to the remote beach, which locals say is known as a shark hotspot. Mr Schindler - a qualified diving instructor - fought desperately to save his partner as the three-metre predator attacked. Moments before the attack, Ms Mühlheim had been using a GoPro to film a pod of dolphins. She was bitten several times, losing her left arm, before Mr Schindler managed to drive the shark away. The animal bit him twice on the leg during the struggle. Read More: Soaring illegal meat imports fuelling food poisoning spike, says horsemeat scandal expert

Mr Schindler carried Mr Schindler to the shore. Picture: Alamy

Despite his own injuries, he carried her 50 metres to the shore, where bystanders rushed in to help. But Ms Mühlheim died before paramedics arrived. Witnesses said the scene was chaotic. A camper named Kevin told Mid-North Coast News: “I went down to the beach to see what was happening and I saw paramedics attending to one person on the beach as well as a second one which was some distance away.” Another local, Robert, said he had been out for a morning walk. “One person was on the ground with another leaning over them and there was another man walking around,” he said. After carrying Ms Mühlheim to the beach, Mr Schindler sprinted to find a phone. A woman in her 40s spotted him and immediately called triple-0. The operator guided her through making a makeshift tourniquet using her swimmers, which authorities later said saved his life.

Kylies Beach, New South Wales, where the incident unfolded. Picture: Alamy

Mr Schindler was stabilised by paramedics before being flown to John Hunter Hospital by helicopter. Ms Mühlheim could not be revived. The couple were both described as athletic and academically driven. Mr Schindler ran the Sydney Marathon in August, finishing in 2 hours 59 minutes; qualified as an Open Water Scuba Instructor that same month; completed a diving instructors’ course in Bondi last week; graduated with a Master of Arts from the University of Technology Sydney this year; served as a first lieutenant in the Swiss Armed Forces; and previously worked as a gymnastics coach Both he and Ms Mühlheim studied at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.