Jet skier 'crushed to death' by Malta's famous 'Kissing Elephants' archway after US tourist jumps into sea triggering collapse
A 26-year-old tourist died in the collapse, after travelling under the arch on board a jet ski
A holidaymaker has been crushed to death after one of Malta's most famous rock formations, dubbed the 'Kissing Elephants', collapsed into the sea.
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The archway, located on the island of Comino, crumbled after a 32-year-old American tourist reportedly leapt from the rock into the sea below.
The picturesque formation collapsed at around 7pm local time, according to the Times of Malta, with the holidaymaker travelling on a jet ski beneath the formation at the time of collapse.
The body of the 26-year-old tourist, said to be a Chinese man but whose identity has not yet been revealed, was found pinned to the seabed after being crushed by the large boulder.
Locals say a 27-year-old Chinese woman, who was also travelling on board the jet ski, suffered serious injuries in the incident.
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The woman was taken to Gozo General Hospital after being pulled from the water by emergency services, with her injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Dubbed the 'Kissing Elephants', the picturesque formation, located on the island of Comino, attracts tourists from around the world to the rocky coastline.
The island is also home to the Blue Lagoon, a renowned tourist hotspot frequented by thousands of tourists every year.
Following the formation's collapse, Outdoor Explorers Malta - a local tour group - said on its Facebook page: 'It is with deep sadness that we must report that one person has lost their life in this incident."