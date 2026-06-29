A holidaymaker has been crushed to death after one of Malta's most famous rock formations, dubbed the 'Kissing Elephants', collapsed into the sea.

The archway, located on the island of Comino, crumbled after a 32-year-old American tourist reportedly leapt from the rock into the sea below.

The picturesque formation collapsed at around 7pm local time, according to the Times of Malta, with the holidaymaker travelling on a jet ski beneath the formation at the time of collapse.

The body of the 26-year-old tourist, said to be a Chinese man but whose identity has not yet been revealed, was found pinned to the seabed after being crushed by the large boulder.

Locals say a 27-year-old Chinese woman, who was also travelling on board the jet ski, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

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