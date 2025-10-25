A tourist has died after plunging from the Pantheon in Rome as his horrified daughter watched on.

Morimasa Hibino, 69, reportedly lost his balance while he was sitting on the 22-foot outer wall of the iconic monument when he fell at around 9:50pm local time.

Emergency services had to force open the outside gate as they arrived on the scene, before finding the Japanese national lying in a ditch and recovered his body.

He has been visiting Rome with his daughter, who told police he fell after he started feeling dizzy, local media reports.

A priest allegedly witnessed the accident, while officers have reportedly been assessing footage of the location where the man was sitting.

