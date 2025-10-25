Tourist, 69, plunges to his death from Rome's Pantheon as horrified daughter watches on
The Japanese national became dizzy and lost his balance before falling from the 22ft wall, his daughter said
A tourist has died after plunging from the Pantheon in Rome as his horrified daughter watched on.
Listen to this article
Morimasa Hibino, 69, reportedly lost his balance while he was sitting on the 22-foot outer wall of the iconic monument when he fell at around 9:50pm local time.
Emergency services had to force open the outside gate as they arrived on the scene, before finding the Japanese national lying in a ditch and recovered his body.
He has been visiting Rome with his daughter, who told police he fell after he started feeling dizzy, local media reports.
A priest allegedly witnessed the accident, while officers have reportedly been assessing footage of the location where the man was sitting.
Read more: Climbing influencer, 23, plunges to his death from Yosemite's El Capitan while livestreaming on TikTok
Read more: Tragedy as man, 36, plunges to his death while climbing infamous UK hiking trail
A probe is now under way to establish his cause of the tourist's death.
The Pantheon is one of Italy's most popular attractions, with millions of tourists flocking to see it each year.
Police say there have been a number of incidents involving people jumping into the ditch where Mr Hibino was discovered lifeless.
Officers frequently patrol the area to prevent the public breaching the perimeter wall.
This comes after another fatal accident involving a tourist this year.
In March, a 55-year-old Spanish tourist died after she plunged from a high wall next to the Spanish Steps, another popular tourist attraction in the Italian capital.