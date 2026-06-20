Almost 1700 people have been evacuated from the site in Bayahibe, on the country's southeastern coast

A drone view shows a fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic. Picture: Gojko Culibrk/via REUTERS

By Katy Dartford

A woman was killed, and nearly 1700 tourists were evacuated following a large fire at a hotel in the Dominican beach resort of Bayahibe, local authorities said on Friday.

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Francesca Valentino, a 46-year-old Italian woman, was killed in the fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel, the DAEH emergency service said in a statement. Three people were taken to medical facilities and six others were treated on site. Those affected included guests, visitors and emergency responders. Videos shared by local media showed dark clouds of smoke billowing above the Caribbean coastline, as flames engulfed the resort's straw roof. Read More: Amber heat alert issued as forecasters warn of 'tropical nights' and potential June record Read More: Trump hails Strait of Hormuz 'win' as oil tankers 'pour' through waterway

Dominican Republic, Bayahibe, Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach. Picture: Alamy