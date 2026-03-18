The holidaymaker, a 40-year-old white European, was arrested after posting photos of the Fairmont The Palm Hotel engulfed in flames following an Iranian air attack on February 28

The holidaymaker was arrested after posting photos of the Fairmont The Palm Hotel engulfed in flames. Picture: TikTok

By Frankie Elliott

A tourist and his father have been detained in a Dubai prison for days after sharing photos of their hotel being struck by Iranian drones on social media.

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The holidaymaker, a 40-year-old white European, was arrested after posting photos of the Fairmont The Palm Hotel engulfed in flames following an Iranian air attack on February 28. The man, who had been staying at the famous hotel in the city's prestigious Palm Jumeirah area with his girlfriend, was arrested along with his father on the premises by Dubai police on March 9 and told he would be questioned for a couple of hours before being released. Read more: Iran vows to avenge killing of security chief who taunted Trump as US targets missile sites near Strait of Hormuz Read more: British Airways cancels Dubai flights until summer over Middle East 'airspace instability'

Photos and videos of the fire that broke out at the glitzy hotel on the Palm during the Iranian strikes on February 28 were shared all over social media. Picture: TikTok

But the pair have not been seen or heard from since and are being treated as a "national security risk by officials, leaving their family "extremely worried". Radha Stirling, from the human rights group Detained in Dubai, told LBC that the tourist's loved ones fear he is being kept in "awful conditions" and is not receiving the medication that he needs. "This case represents a troubling development where a tourist, already affected by a traumatic incident, is being treated as a national security risk over what would ordinarily be considered minor conduct," she said. "The family is extremely worried about his condition, particularly given the distressing circumstances in which the content was shared. "They are very worried he is not receiving medication that he needs and has been kept in awful conditions. "No harm was intended. Under these laws, he can be kept indefinitely." Dozens of people have been detained by the United Arab Emirates' authorities for uploading footage of Iranian drones and strikes as part of the region's draconian cybersecurity laws. The latest crackdown forms part of the emirate's rulers attempts to preserve the city's "easy going" image. But in reality, it has meant that this tourist and his father have been left at the "mercy" of state security without a lawyer, access to the embassy or their phones. Mr Stirling says the tourist "privately shared" footage of Iranian drone strike with "loved ones" before the social media warnings were issued.

Photos and videos of the fire that broke out at the glitzy hotel on the Palm during the Iranian strikes on February 28 were shared all over social media. The government of Dubai’s Media Office has said an “incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area" and that four people were injured. The tourist is said to have "deeply regretted" posting the images online and has apologised to the UAE, but has still been "locked up by Dubai police", Mr Stirling said. Dubai's government heavily polices social media and has threatened jail against anyone sharing information that 'results in inciting panic among people'. Penalties can include up to two years in prison.

The government of Dubai’s Media Office has said an “incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area" and four people were injured. Picture: Alamy