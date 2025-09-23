A Romanian tourist has spent nearly a month in prison after police mistook him for a wanted criminal.

"The nightmare is over," Ovidiu A. said as he left Pordenone prison in northern Italy on Thursday, the local newspaper reported.

"He was finally able to reunite with his family," his lawyer Stefano De Rosa told AFP who had been waiting for him since August 24, the day of his arrest.

Originally from Iasi, Romania, the 39-year-old had come to visit family in Caorle, near Venice.

He soon find out he shares a name with a wanted Romanian criminal, previously sentenced to two years in prison in Italy for aggravated theft.

His name, registered at the hotel upon arrival, triggered an alert, and the tourist was arrested by the carabinieri at his first breakfast.