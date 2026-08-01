A plane carrying tourists has crashed into a field in Peru outside the city of Nazca, killing 13 people, local authorities said.

Peruvian state broadcaster TVPeru reported that the plane was carrying 11 passengers and two pilots.

Local authorities said the aircraft came down in the Pueblo Viejo area, about six kilometres from the city of Nazca and roughly 12 kilometres from the famous Nazca Lines site.

The small plane was operated by local Peruvian airline Aerodiana, officials said. The company could not be reached for comment.

According to local news outlet RPP, the aircraft took off from Pisco airport to fly over the Nazca Lines but lost contact with the control tower minutes later.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and local authorities said an investigation would be launched.

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