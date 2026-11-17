I've never been one to shy away from an argument.

So when I hear concerns about our plans for overnight visitor levies, my instinct isn't to duck the debate. It’s to take it on.

Because this isn't just about adding a little extra to a hotel bill. It’s about asking visitors to make a small contribution towards the impact tourism has on a place, rather than leaving local communities to foot the bill. And it’s about giving local leaders the power to decide how best to spend the money.

The way I see it, the people who know a place best should have more say over its future.

Ask Andy Burnham what drives this government and he'll say it's giving people and places more control. The Prime Minister wants more power and responsibility moved from Whitehall into local hands.

That's why we're changing the law to give mayors and local leaders the power to introduce an overnight visitor levy if they think it's right for their area.

It would mean a small rise in the price of an overnight stay, with that money staying in the area and going back into things like cleaner public spaces, thriving high streets and local attractions.

Because it’s a percentage of the price, the cheaper your accommodation, the smaller the increase, helping to protect families on a budget.

And I'll let you in on a secret. This isn't the most groundbreaking idea ever cooked up by a politician. Millions of us have paid visitor levies in cities around the world, maybe without realising.

That minibreak in Paris or hen do in Amsterdam; that family holiday to Majorca. So why deny our own towns and cities the same choice? Closer to home, Manchester has already shown what can be done on a smaller scale. It led the way in 2023 when a few hotels and serviced apartments in the centre introduced a £1-a-night City Visitor Charge.

The scheme raised £2.8 million in its first year, and the money went back into the city to support cleaner streets and major events such as Manchester Pride.

Far from putting visitors off, research shows Manchester welcomed more international visitors in 2023 than before the pandemic.

And there are plenty to attract. Last year alone, overseas visitors made more than 40 million trips to the UK, bringing £30 billion into the economy.

We’re keen travellers ourselves, spending almost £35bn on more than 100million overnight trips that same year.

Yet some places are grappling with the pressures that come with being so popular, while local people do not always reap the benefits.

Is it unreasonable that visitors make a small contribution towards keeping those places thriving?

For other places, it’s a different story. They remember better times, when the seafront was busier and the high street more alive. Imagine what they could do if they could keep and reinvest more of the money visitors bring.

I like how the Mayor of the West of England, Helen Godwin, puts it: ‘A few quid here and there can add up to some big change’.

Helen talks about better transport and improved public spaces. Other leaders will have different priorities, and that’s the point. What's right for York won't necessarily be right for Liverpool, and Whitehall shouldn’t be making these decisions.

Some local leaders will introduce an overnight visitor levy. Others won’t. What matters is that the choice is theirs, and that they make it in conversation with local residents and businesses.

All ten Labour Mayors have agreed to keep any levy at 5% or below. That limits excessive charges and wildly different rates between regions.

And there’ll be common sense built in, with local leaders given some discretion over types of accommodation where the levy won’t apply.

Now, I've heard the concerns from some in tourism and hospitality.

And I understand why families want to know what this would actually mean for the cost of a break. But some of the eye-watering figures being thrown around simply don't stack up.

The figures tell a rather different story. Based on VisitBritain data, a 1% levy would add around £4 to the average three-to-four-night family break. Even at 5%, we're talking about around £20.

And what matters is what that money can do.

Because wherever we're travelling, most of us want the same thing when we get there.

Safe, clean and bustling high streets and town centres. Great events and attractions. Transport that works. Communities that feel on the up and people who feel proud to live there.

Local leaders will have to make the case for any levy, listen to concerns and show people what they’ll get in return. And that's what this debate is really about: whether we trust communities to make decisions about their own future, with the responsibility and accountability to match.

The way I see it, it’s past time we did so.

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Angela Rayner MP is the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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