Visitors to English cities and regions face paying a new tourist tax under legislation included in the King’s Speech.

The Overnight Visitor Levy Bill will give mayors the power to impose a charge on visitors staying in accommodation such as hotels, bed and breakfasts, guest houses and holiday lets.

The measure, first announced in November last year, was welcomed by regional leaders including London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan and Liverpool City Region’s Steve Rotheram.

But a tourism group said it does not support the move.

The Government said the levy – which would be used to fund local projects – will bring England into line with Scotland and Wales, as well as several other European countries.

Further details about the levy are expected to be announced when the Government publishes its response to a public consultation on the issue shortly.

The precise amounts of the charges will be determined by local areas.

Sir Sadiq said: “Giving mayors the powers to raise a tourist levy is great news for London.

“The extra funding will directly support London’s economy, and help cement our reputation as a global tourism and business destination.”