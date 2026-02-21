Divers have recovered the bodies of seven Chinese tourists and a Russian driver from Lake Baikal in Siberia after their mini-bus plundged into the water, Russian authorities say.

The eight victims all died when the vehicle plunged under the ice, but officials say one Chinese tourist managed to escape.

The bus fell into the three-metre-wide ice fissure on Friday, according to local authorities.

Divers used underwater cameras to search for the bodies and pulled them from a depth of 18 metres.

Igor Kobzev, Irkutsk regional Governor, has offered his "deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims", which included a 14-year-old girl.

He wrote on Telegram: "I would like to remind you once again that going out onto Lake Baikal's ice is not just prohibited right now. It's mortally dangerous.”

"sadly, even this tragedy hasn't taught people a lesson", he wrote.

Read more: Owner of animal rescue where 41 dead dogs were found jailed for five years

Read more: Two teenagers among six people missing after landslide at New Zealand tourist spot