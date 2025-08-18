Councils are removing the St George flag from lampposts. Picture: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A second council has announced that it will remove St George's flags that have been attached to lampposts by activists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tower Hamlets Council joins Birmingham City Council in removing the Union and St George's flags that have been hung from lampposts as part of 'Operation Raise the Colours'. It started with residents in Birmingham installing hundreds of flags throughout the city last week in a 'patriotic outpouring' and has since been followed by others across the country. Birmingham City Council announced that it had removed the flags as it was upgrading streetlights to energy-efficient LED lighting. Read more: Flag row in Birmingham: St George's and Union Jacks 'could put lives at risk', council says Read more: Iran 'hunting down British spies' on 'kill list' leaked to Taliban in MoD data breach The authority wrote in a statement: "Placing unauthorised attachments on street furniture, particularly tall structures like lamp posts, can be dangerous. "Lampposts are engineered for their specific purpose, and adding extra weight or stress from flags and attachments can cause them to weaken over time, potentially leading to collapse."

OPERATION #raisethecolours IS GOING NATIONWIDE

It’s even caught on in Tower Hamlets - normally festooned with Palestine flags



Let’s see how long the St George’s flags last. The Palestinian ones have been up two years…



pic.twitter.com/UKR08eLRL4 — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) August 17, 2025

In response to this, residents have continued to hang the flags. The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said it is up to councils to deal with the issues in their areas, but any decisions made should be "sensible". A spokesperson said: "Flags are a vital part of celebrating our heritage and tradition. "It is for councils to deal with specific issues in their areas, but we are clear they should make sensible decisions, taking into account the safety of their residents." Tower Hamlets Council has since announced that it will be taking down the flags 'as soon as possible', however, this has drawn criticism when compared to its policy on the flying of the Palestinian flag. Mayor Lutfur Rahman ordered the removal of the Palestinian flag from council buildings and lampposts in March 2024 after Jewish families said the "oppressive and intimidating" flag made them feel unwelcome. The flags weren't taken down for months, as opposed to the calls for the immediate removal of the St George's and Union flags.

Happy Monday! - Let’s start with something overwhelmingly positive!



Patriots all over the UK are taking part in



“Operation Raise The Colours”



Thousands of flags have been put up all over the country and roundabouts are even being painted.



Let’s keep this going, buy a flag,… pic.twitter.com/W4iLoQ4kHD — The Great British National Protest (@gbnprotest) August 18, 2025