Tower Hamlets mayor slammed for defending mosque's decision to ban women and girls over 12 from charity fun run
The mosque’s website described the run as “family friendly” and “inclusive”, despite the restriction
The Mayor of Tower Hamlets has sparked controversy after refusing to condemn a mosque which banned women and girls over 12 from taking part in a charity fun run.
Lutfur Rahman is facing growing backlash for defending the East London Mosque after it imposed the “sexist” restrictions on the Victoria Park event.
The mosque’s website described the run as “family friendly” and “inclusive”, despite women and girls over the age of 12 being blocked from running.
When asked at the event about what he thought about the restriction, Mr Rahman said: “What is important is that they have brought communities together."
In a Facebook post, he wrote: 'It was a pleasure to attend the prize-giving ceremony at the 12th Muslim Charity Run in Victoria Park, London, organised by the East London Mosque.
“Over 1,600 runners of all ages and abilities participated, raising funds for 40 different charities — a truly inspiring community effort”
Mr Rahman has been blasted by critics for refusing to condemn the mosque's restrictions, which have been branded as sexist by several women's rights charities.
Kellie-Jay Keen, founder of feminist group Party Of Women, said: "Banning women and girls over the age of 12 from a public charity event is plainly unlawful… and reinforces regressive sexist attitudes towards women's place in public life.
"No charity should be allowed to operate under a different set of rules because of religion or culture. Equality before the law must apply to everyone."
Speaking to LBC, communities secretary Steve Reed said he was “appalled” at the restriction, adding that the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) would determine whether any laws or regulations had been breached.
He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “I saw these reports … and I was as horrified as anybody else.“It’s absolutely unacceptable that women should be blocked from going on a fun run in a public space when the men are allowed to go out there and do that.”
It comes after Baroness Gohir OBE, chief executive of the Muslim Women’s Network UK, said organisers were “likely” to have breached the Equality Act.
Hitting out at critics, Mr Rahman said: “There is no room for criticism. There’s room for celebration and congratulating the fact that youngsters from a very young age to an elder who is 94 participated.”
The East London Mosque Trust said in a statement: “For over a century, the East London Mosque (ELM) has proudly served the community, with a long-standing commitment to supporting women and girls.
“The Maryam Centre, part of the Mosque, opened over a decade ago, was one of the first purpose-built women’s facilities of its kind in the UK, offering a space for worship, education, health and fitness, counselling, and social programmes.
“Building on our rich heritage and strong traditions of supporting all parts of the community, including women, the East London Mosque is due to launch a new Women’s Fitness and Wellness Hub in November, further strengthening our support for women’s health and empowerment.
“Our goal remains the same: to nurture faith, wellbeing, and social good for everyone in our community.
“The Muslim Charity Run is one of many initiatives that promote health, wellbeing, and charitable giving across our community.
“ELM encourages women to take part in sporting activities. There are many Muslim women from our community who have taken part in sporting events including boat races, cycling, hiking and marathons as well as various sporting challenges to raise funds for charity.”
It added that it remains committed to listening to the needs of our community and ensuring our programmes serve everyone. The mosque also pointed to the sharp rise in Islamophobic hate crimes, particularly those targeting Muslim women, which comes on National Hate Crime Awareness Week (11–18 October 2025).
Official figures from the Home Office show anti-Muslim hate crimes have risen by 19% over the past year, it said.
“We remain proud to work with our local and national partners in delivering programmes that serve people of all backgrounds,” the statement added.
A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: "This was an independent event held in Victoria Park, not organised by the council.'Like many local charitable events, it made use of the park space.
"Following the reports about age and gender restrictions, the council has contacted East London Mosque to seek urgent clarification.'We are firmly committed to ensuring leisure and sporting activities in Tower Hamlets are inclusive and accessible.'