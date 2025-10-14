The mosque’s website described the run as “family friendly” and “inclusive”, despite the restriction

Tower Hamlets Mayor Lutfur Rahman is facing backlash. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets has sparked controversy after refusing to condemn a mosque which banned women and girls over 12 from taking part in a charity fun run.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lutfur Rahman is facing growing backlash for defending the East London Mosque after it imposed the “sexist” restrictions on the Victoria Park event. The mosque’s website described the run as “family friendly” and “inclusive”, despite women and girls over the age of 12 being blocked from running. When asked at the event about what he thought about the restriction, Mr Rahman said: “What is important is that they have brought communities together." Read more: Second man arrested over suspected arson attack on Sussex mosque - as police probe hate crime Read more: Tower Hamlets to take down Palestinian flags after hundreds of complaints

The East London Mosque has been slammed for its restrictions on a charity fun run. Picture: Alamy

In a Facebook post, he wrote: 'It was a pleasure to attend the prize-giving ceremony at the 12th Muslim Charity Run in Victoria Park, London, organised by the East London Mosque. “Over 1,600 runners of all ages and abilities participated, raising funds for 40 different charities — a truly inspiring community effort” Mr Rahman has been blasted by critics for refusing to condemn the mosque's restrictions, which have been branded as sexist by several women's rights charities.

Lutfur Rahman said it was "a pleasure" to attended the prize-giving ceremony following the controversial event. Picture: Facebook

Kellie-Jay Keen, founder of feminist group Party Of Women, said: "Banning women and girls over the age of 12 from a public charity event is plainly unlawful… and reinforces regressive sexist attitudes towards women's place in public life. "No charity should be allowed to operate under a different set of rules because of religion or culture. Equality before the law must apply to everyone." Speaking to LBC, communities secretary Steve Reed said he was “appalled” at the restriction, adding that the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) would determine whether any laws or regulations had been breached. He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “I saw these reports … and I was as horrified as anybody else.“It’s absolutely unacceptable that women should be blocked from going on a fun run in a public space when the men are allowed to go out there and do that.” It comes after Baroness Gohir OBE, chief executive of the Muslim Women’s Network UK, said organisers were “likely” to have breached the Equality Act.

Steve Reed slammed the restriction in an interview with LBC. Picture: Getty