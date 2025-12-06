Four protesters arrested at Tower of London after Crown Jewels display case 'defaced with custard'
The iconic tourist attraction has been temporarily closed.
Police confirmed that four protesters had been arrested following the incident, that took place shortly before 10am on Saturday.
It's believed police stormed the Tower of London following reports of criminal damage to one of the exhibit's display cases, containing the State Crown.
Police responded to reports that food had been thrown, with footage emerging online showing a group calling themselves ‘Take Back Power’ appearing to smear what's been described as apple crumble and custard over the case.
Proclaiming it time to "take back power", the figures wearing t-shirts branded with the message declaring "Britain is Broken".
APPLE CRUMBLE AND CUSTARD ALL OVER THE CROWN JEWELS— James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) December 6, 2025
A group calling themselves ‘Take Back Power’ smeared apple crumble & custard over a glass box containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London
Deport The Darky & Jail The Whitey pic.twitter.com/zwTB2cxAIH
The Met Police said: "Police were called at 09:48hrs on Saturday, 6 December to the Tower of London following reports of criminal damage to a display case, containing the State Crown.
"Officers worked closely with City of London Police and security officers and four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have taken into custody," officers said.
"The Tower has been closed to the public while the police investigation continues."
