Tower of London closed after display case containing Crown Jewels defaced by a number of protesters.

Police confirmed that four protesters had been arrested following the incident, that took place shortly before 10am on Saturday.

It's believed police stormed the Tower of London following reports of criminal damage to one of the exhibit's display cases, containing the State Crown.

Four protestors have since been arrested over criminal damage.

Police responded to reports that food had been thrown, with footage emerging online showing a group calling themselves ‘Take Back Power’ appearing to smear what's been described as apple crumble and custard over the case.

Proclaiming it time to "take back power", the figures wearing t-shirts branded with the message declaring "Britain is Broken".