Insiders suggested the 35-year-old had been trying to self harm before the horror incident

Jake Hall died from chest injuries sustained by broken glass, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tragic Towie star Jake Hall had made a number of suicide attempts before his shocking death at the age of just 35 last week, his friends have claimed.

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However they believe his death after apparently running into a glass patio door was accidental. Jake died from a chest injury caused by broken glass at a rental property in Mallorca last week. On friend told the Daily Mail: “Being famous and rich was the worst thing that could have happened to him. Being on the show was the worst thing he could have done, it sent him off the rails. He was very up and down and had a real problem with booze and drugs. “He made a suicide attempt around two years ago and there were some times before that where he had said that he was going to kill himself as well. There were a few attempts. “He was very down and the drugs and alcohol had gone from being fun to actually breaking him. He was a beautiful boy but so lonely and so lost.” On Friday it emerged that Jake had died from a wound from a shard of glass from the door he crashed into. Police said the reality TV star's death is being treated as accidental. A Civil Guard spokesman said: “There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage.” Emergency services attended the villa in Santa Margalida, in the north of the island, but Mr Hall could not be saved. Read more: Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri breaks silence on 'devastating loss' as she vows to 'focus on their daughter' Read more: TA corporal guilty of killing girlfriend's son, four, after beating left him with brain damage

Jake Hall during TOWIE filming in 2015. Picture: Alamy

A source told Mail Online: "The thorax injury was the one emergency responders at the scene felt was the most traumatic one and most likely to have been fatal." An autopsy was expected to take place today in Palma but the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. Police had been questioning four men and two women who were staying at the villa, but no arrests were made. Another insider previously said: "The hypothesis that he died while self-harming after a possible combination of too much alcohol and possibly drugs is still the one that appears to be the most likely at this stage." A Civil Guard spokesperson said: "There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage." Local newspaper Ultima Hora reported on Wednesday that a neighbour of the villa had heard a group of people talking in English about drugs and buying a property in the area before the incident. An insider close to the investigation added: "Witnesses have told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.

Jake has a daughter, River, with model Misse Beqiri. Picture: Alamy

"It appears from what police have been told that he became agitated, possibly from alcohol and other substances he may have consumed which is something an autopsy will determine, and at one point turned aggressive and tried to harm himself by banging his head against things. "Police are still investigating but it seems like he could have thrown himself against a door with glass in it, breaking it and suffering fatal injuries from the shards that broke off." Mr Hall, a model and footballer, leaves behind the mother of his child, Misse Beqiri. The couple had an on-off relationship from 2016 and their daughter, River, was born in November 2017. Hours before he died, he posted on Instagram showing him enjoying painting, Spanish scenery and fashion. He wrote: "Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – ️ looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms."

💔 RIP Jake... You were only with us a short time, but your presence shone the spotlight on the club.



We will always remember that goal against Tamworth.



Our thoughts go out to your family and friends. 🥹 https://t.co/lZeeoTlni8 pic.twitter.com/ykbzF0Ap2b — Boston United (@bostonunited) May 7, 2026

Tributes poured in to the reality star following his death, with his former football club Boston United, who play in the National League, posting on X: "RIP Jake... You were only with us a short time, but your presence shone the spotlight on the club. "We will always remember that goal against Tamworth. Our thoughts go out to your family and friends."

Jake Hall, joined the cast of Towie in 2015, and dated co-star Chloe Lewis before quitting in 2024. Picture: Shutterstock