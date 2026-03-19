UK reality TV star found dead in ditch in Thailand as police launch investigation
Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright was found drowned in a drainage canal in Thailand on Saturday, after he was seen on CCTV running around erratically before his death.
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Police said a Burmese worker discovered the body of a British man in stagnant water close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket on Saturday afternoon, at around 12.30pm.
The 33-year-old was found face down and is believed to have been there for some time, but officials said he showed no signs of physical assault.
His phone was found nearby and he had a hotel key card for Hotel COCO Phuket Bangtao in his pocket.
Detectives said there were no signs of forced entry or disturbance at his hotel room.
Mr Wright, from Basildon in Essex, previously dated Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach.
He was axed from TOWIE following claims that he was taking paid sick leave from the London Fire Brigade to film the show.
He quit reality TV to return to his role as a firefighter.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station said: "The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact.
"A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.
"Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out.
"CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area.
"His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.
"We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system."
He went on to say: "The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results.
"CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage.
"We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station."
Tributes have started pouring in for the former reality TV star.
One friend wrote on Instagram: "Heartbroken to lose such a special soul and beautiful friend."
Another said: "Can’t believe what we are hearing."
One added: "No words. Love you Jord"