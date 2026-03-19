Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright was found drowned in a drainage canal in Thailand on Saturday, after he was seen on CCTV running around erratically before his death.

Police said a Burmese worker discovered the body of a British man in stagnant water close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket on Saturday afternoon, at around 12.30pm.

The 33-year-old was found face down and is believed to have been there for some time, but officials said he showed no signs of physical assault.

His phone was found nearby and he had a hotel key card for Hotel COCO Phuket Bangtao in his pocket.

Detectives said there were no signs of forced entry or disturbance at his hotel room.

Mr Wright, from Basildon in Essex, previously dated Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach.

He was axed from TOWIE following claims that he was taking paid sick leave from the London Fire Brigade to film the show.

He quit reality TV to return to his role as a firefighter.