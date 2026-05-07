Former Towie star Jake Hall died in an apparent accident in a villa in Spain. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Towie star Jake Hall has been found dead at a villa in Spain after a night out partying.

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The former reality show contestant, 35, was found dead with head wounds seemingly caused by shards of glass. Police say they are investigating the theory that he accidentally smashed his head through a glass door. Police have questioned four men and two women who were staying at the villa. There have been no arrests and an autopsy will take place in the Majorcan capital Palma.

Jake was found dead with head wounds. Picture: Alamy

Spain's Civil Guard is leading the investigation. It has not released the nationalities of the other people in the villa. Mr Hall, a model and footballer, leaves behind the mother of his child, Misse Beqiri. The couple had an on-off relationship from 2016 and their daughter, River, was born in November 2017. An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities”

Jake has a daughter, River, with model Misse Beqiri. Picture: Alamy