Towie star dies in Majorca aged 35 after 'smashing into glass door in tragic accident'
Towie star Jake Hall has been found dead at a villa in Spain after a night out partying.
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The former reality show contestant, 35, was found dead with head wounds seemingly caused by shards of glass.
Police say they are investigating the theory that he accidentally smashed his head through a glass door.
Police have questioned four men and two women who were staying at the villa.
There have been no arrests and an autopsy will take place in the Majorcan capital Palma.
Spain's Civil Guard is leading the investigation. It has not released the nationalities of the other people in the villa.
Mr Hall, a model and footballer, leaves behind the mother of his child, Misse Beqiri.
The couple had an on-off relationship from 2016 and their daughter, River, was born in November 2017.
An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities”
Hours before he died, he posted on Instagram showing him enjoying painting, Spanish scenery and fashion.
He wrote: “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – ️ looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms.”
Jake and Misse got engaged in May 2018 but Jake was slapped with a restraining order in December that year. It emerged they had an explosive row that was overheard by neighbours.
They split up a year later, unfollowing each other on social media and not sharing any posts together.