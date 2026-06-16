A post-mortem examination of reality TV star Jake Hall – who died suddenly in Mallorca aged 35 last month – could not determine the exact cause of his death, an inquest opening has heard.

The Only Way Is Essex cast member was found dead with head injuries at a holiday villa on the island following a collision with a glass door on May 6, East London Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.

Hall – whose funeral took place last week – was best known for his almost decade-long stint on Towie, having joined in 2015 and quit in 2024, and he also ran a menswear brand called By Jake Hall.

The inquest heard Hall’s body was repatriated to the UK, but a post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary was unable to determine the cause of death.

Area coroner Nadia Persaud asked Spanish authorities to provide the court with copies of the toxicology report, police reports and witness statements.

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