Towie star Jake Hall's death could not be determined, inquest told
The reality TV star, 35, was found dead with head wounds seemingly caused by shards of glass.
A post-mortem examination of reality TV star Jake Hall – who died suddenly in Mallorca aged 35 last month – could not determine the exact cause of his death, an inquest opening has heard.
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The Only Way Is Essex cast member was found dead with head injuries at a holiday villa on the island following a collision with a glass door on May 6, East London Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.
Hall – whose funeral took place last week – was best known for his almost decade-long stint on Towie, having joined in 2015 and quit in 2024, and he also ran a menswear brand called By Jake Hall.
The inquest heard Hall’s body was repatriated to the UK, but a post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary was unable to determine the cause of death.
Area coroner Nadia Persaud asked Spanish authorities to provide the court with copies of the toxicology report, police reports and witness statements.
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She also made Hall’s family members “interested persons”, meaning they will be able to interrogate evidence or witnesses to a future inquest.
Hall had a daughter, River, eight, with 39-year-old Albanian model and Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Misse Beqiri.
Beqiri previously posted a lengthy tribute on social media and said her heart was “shattered” by his death, and that she loved him from “the very first moment I saw you”.
Tributes have poured in for Hall over the past month, including from his ex-girlfriend and former Towie co-star Chloe Lewis, who wrote on Instagram that he was “such a massive and special part of my life”.
They dated in their teenage years and starred in the ITV reality show together, where they were known for their tumultuous on-off relationship, which ended in 2016.
Celebrity DJ Fat Tony was also among those paying tribute to Hall on the day of his funeral, and said there was an “incredible turn out of love” there.
A provisional inquest date was set for December 7 2026.