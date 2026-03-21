The Only Way Is Essex star Jordan Brook was admitted to hospital last Sunday after falling ill and has since been diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis.

In a health update from his hospital bed, the reality TV star, 31, said the swelling on his brain is “getting worse”, describing the experience as 'really tough'.

He took to Instagram on Saturday to say: “We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re getting there.”

In the clip, he is sitting up in his hospital bed and explains: “This is the first time I’ve really been able to speak strongly about what’s going on.

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“There’s been a lot of speculation as to why I’m here, but this is the diagnosis I got yesterday.”

He said he had been diagnosed with a viral form of meningitis — an inflammation of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord. This differs from the recent outbreak of bacterial meningitis B in Kent.

He added that he has also been diagnosed with encephalitis — a rare, serious and potentially life-threatening inflammation of the brain.