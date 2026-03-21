Towie star reveals 'really tough' meningitis diagnosis as he shares hospital update
Jordan Brook has revealed he was admitted to hospital last weekend and diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis, according to reports.
The Only Way Is Essex star Jordan Brook was admitted to hospital last Sunday after falling ill and has since been diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis.
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In a health update from his hospital bed, the reality TV star, 31, said the swelling on his brain is “getting worse”, describing the experience as 'really tough'.
He took to Instagram on Saturday to say: “We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re getting there.”
In the clip, he is sitting up in his hospital bed and explains: “This is the first time I’ve really been able to speak strongly about what’s going on.
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“There’s been a lot of speculation as to why I’m here, but this is the diagnosis I got yesterday.”
He said he had been diagnosed with a viral form of meningitis — an inflammation of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord. This differs from the recent outbreak of bacterial meningitis B in Kent.
He added that he has also been diagnosed with encephalitis — a rare, serious and potentially life-threatening inflammation of the brain.
Brook has been receiving round-the-clock care and is being monitored for seizures.
“This isn’t something small or minor,” he said. “I’ve had CT scans, MRI scans, lumbar punctures… I’m on IV drips, antivirals, pain management, physio and seizure monitoring, as I have a minor seizure risk at the minute.”
He continued: “It’s really, really tough. Even simple day-to-day activities and normal things aren’t easy right now, so this is what I’m dealing with day-to-day.”
“I’m on day 11 of treatment, and I’d like to reach out to everyone and say just be careful what you read online,” he added.
He also warned fans not to listen to speculation surrounding his condition, urging people to be mindful of what they read and share.
Brook, who is expecting his first child with Sophie Kasaei, continued: “My focus right now is simple. I need to get healthy.
“I will get out of this,” he said, before thanking “all my family and my friends — everyone’s messages that have been coming through — keep the support going.”
“Life can throw curveballs when you least expect it. I will not be beat.”