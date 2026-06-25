The television personality spoke out over childcare chaos, that left youngsters sweltering at home instead

Towie star slams 'lazy' teachers for shutting schools for days on a whim during record June heatwave. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Towie star Lydia Bright has hit out at 'lazy' teachers for closing Britain's schools - as the mercury hit 36.1C across parts of the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Record-breaking temperatures forced schools to close across parts of the UK amid fears for children's safety in the classroom - as fuming parents hit out at teachers over the decision. It led many parents to suggest that children will still experience sweltering temperatures whether at home or in the classroom. Branding the measures “madness”, The Only Way Is Essex star vented from Italy, after embarking on a collaborative influencer trip around the Mediterranean. She explained: “At 7.15pm on Monday night, I received an email to say the school would be closing at 1pm on Tuesday and now today and Thursday because of the heat." Read more: Ten people rushed to hospital due to the heat after being stuck on motorway for 8hrs due to major crash Read more: Khan launches London 'Heat Plan' in bid to stop heatwaves crippling capital infrastructure

Lydia Bright explained: “At 7.15pm on Monday night, I received an email to say the school would be closing at 1pm on Tuesday and now today and Thursday because of the heat.". Picture: Instagram

“I’m struggling to get my head around it. Children all over the world sit in classrooms in these temperatures every day, without air conditioning.” It comes after more than 1,000 schools across the UK were closed on Wednesday, shutting their doors or reducing opening hours as Britons brace for temperatures of 40C and above this week. Hitting out from the Mediterranean, the influencer voiced that she's been forced to "rearrange plans" to accommodate the unforeseen school closures. Lydia, the mother of six-year-old Loretta, was critical of her daughter's primary school after they decided to close at short notice over heat concerns. The star, who co-parents with former partner Lee Cronin, continued: “Our children happily spend entire days on holiday in this heat and when we collect them at 1pm we’re taking them home to houses that are exactly the same temperature. “Maybe I’m missing something? I’m currently overseas trying to rearrange plans for Loretta and I know I won’t be the only working parent trying to move schedules and commitments."

Lydia Bright and her daughter Loretta, who is dressed as her favourite book character. Picture: Alamy